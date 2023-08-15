Beamon was a three-star prospect in the 2019 recruiting class and was ranked as the 17th-best player in the state of Virginia and the 42nd-best defensive tackle prospect overall. He committed to Penn State at the time over Alabama, Maryland, North Carolina, Ohio State, South Carolina, Virginia Tech, and West Virginia.

Not a Happy Valley Insider subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community. Already INSIDE? Join the conversation on THE LIONS DEN FORUM!

The Midlothian, Virginia native is expected to be one of the Nittany Lions' starting defensive tackles this fall. Last season, Beamon played in all 13 of Penn State's games, including 12 starts at defensive tackle. In those 13 games,

Beamon recorded 16 total tackles, including six tackles for loss.

He also had four pass deflections last season. For his career, Beamon has played in 24 games with 12 starts. He has totaled 25 total tackles in his career and 7.5 tackles for loss; he is still looking for his first career sack.

Overall, Beamon was a quality piece of Penn State's defense last season. He did a solid job against the run and was able to generate quite a bit of pressure as well in the pass rush. He'll look to finally get to the quarterback this fall in search of that elusive first career sack. He'll be tested against the bigger interior offensive linemen he faces this season, such as the ones that Michigan will bring to the table. but for the most part, Beamon should be able to be a reliable defensive tackle for the Nittany Lions week in and week out.

This fall, Beamon will likely once again be one of Penn State's primary starters at the defensive tackle position, most likely alongside Dvon Ellies to start the season. James Franklin and defensive line coach Deion Barnes will look for Beamon and the rest of the defensive tackle room to sure-up the middle of the field for the Nittany Lions.



