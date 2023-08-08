Today marks 25 days until the return of Penn State football as the Nittany Lions continue to prepare for their upcoming season and their September 2 season opener against the West Virginia Mountaineers. With those 25 days remaining, we begin today looking at the top 25 players for Penn State football this fall. These rankings are a combination of predictive rankings but also based on things we already know about each player and their importance to the Nittany Lions this upcoming season. First up on our rankings is Penn State redshirt senior offensive lineman Hunter Nourzad. He is one of four offensive linemen to make our top 25 player countdown; redshirt senior Caedan Wallace finished just outside the top 25 in our voting, coming in at No.26. It's safe to say that here at Happy Valley Inisder, we have high expectations for Nourzad and the Nittany Lions' offensive line this fall.

