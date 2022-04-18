Penn State top DE target Jameial Lyons moves up commitment date
Penn State holds nine commitments already in their 2023 recruiting class but they could be on the verge of a tenth. On Monday evening, three-star defensive end Jameial Lyons announced via Twitter that he would be changing his recruitment timeline.
Originally scheduled to make a commitment late this Summer on August 4, Lyons has decided he's ready to make a commitment this upcoming Friday, April 22.
Lyons has been a frequent visitor to State College, making five visits to the Nittany Lions including two this month, the latest coming on Monday afternoon. Outside the Nittany Lions, the 6-foot-4, 240-pound defensive end has also seen strong presences in his recruitment from Cincinnati, Illinois, Pittsburgh, and West Virginia.
A commitment from Lyons on Friday would be the Nittany Lions' third of the month after four-star tight end Andrew Rappleyea (Milton, MA) filliped to Penn State from Michigan on April 3 while three-star QB Marcus Stokes (Ponte Vedra, FL) committed to the Nittany Lions on April 8.
Currently, 100% of the FutureCasts recorded for Lyons are in favor of the Nittany Lions,