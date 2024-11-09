Penn State Uses 28-point First Half to Cruise to 35-6 Win Over Washington

The Penn State NIttany Lions bounced back from their first loss of the 2024 season with a 35-6 win over the Washington Huskies on Saturday evening at Beaver Stadium. After the Penn State offense only managed a mere six points last weekend against Ohio State in a 20-13 loss, the Nittany Lions found the endzone four times in the first half including on a pair of Tyler Warren rushing touchdowns. The Nittany Lions offense was efficient throughout the game, averaging 6.9 yards per play. They also scored on five of seven total drives and worked their way onto Washington's side of the field in six of seven. Penn State quarterback Drew Allar was strong once again, completing 20-of-28 passing attempts for 220 yards and one touchdown. The Nittany Lions rushing attack found its groove as well, totaling 266 yards on 40 carries while averaging 6.7 yards per carry. Kaytron Allen led all ball carries with 98 yards on 20 carries while freshman Corey Smith was impressive late in the game with five carries for 95 yards including a 78 yard scamper down the sideline on the Nittany Lions' final drive. Defensively, the Nittany Lions were once again dominant, keeping Washington to just 193 total yards including stifling one of the nation's best tailbacks in Jonah Coleman to 24 yards on 11 carries. The Huskies averaged just 2.2 yards per carry in the game. Abdul Carter was the star of the show on either side in the win, the future first round pick had six tackles including four tackles for loss and two sacks while also forcing one fumble.

The Penn State offense asserted their dominance early on Saturday. On their first drive of the game, the Nittany Lions offense easily drove down the field, going 72 yards on nine plays before Beau Pribula kept the ball on an option to take the 7-0 lead. The Nittany Lions second drive was just as strong, perhaps even more impressive going 80 yards on 14 plays in just under seven minutes. The drive being capped off by Tyler Warren who went over the top of the Huskies defensive line, extending the ball over the goal line to make it a 14-0 Nittany Lions lead early in the second quarter. After a Jaylen Reed interception, picking off a floating Will Rogers pass, the Nittany Lions would quickly make it a three score game at 21-0 as Tyler Warren found the endzone on the ground for a second time. Penn State would add one last touchdown before half after forcing a quick Washington punt as Drew Allar found former five-star prospect Julian Fleming for his first touchdown as a Nittany Lion. Penn State outgained Washington 264-71 in the first half en route to their 28-0 lead at the break.

The second half nearly got off to an equally as exciting start for Penn State fans as Nicholas Singleton appeared to open the half by returning the opening kickoff for a touchdown. However, a Luke Reynolds hold would negate the touchdown. Two plays later, Tyler Warren would fumble the ball in Penn State territory. The Nittany Lions defense would respond well to the turnover, keeping Washington to a short field goal attempt. The Huskies offense, sparked by freshman quarterback Demon Williams, would work their way into Penn State territory on each of their last two drives of the game, but were unable to find their way into the endzone. Instead, the Huskies settled for a field goal on the penultimate drive before turning the ball over on downs on their final drive. Penn State would not be shut out in the second half , as Kaytron Allen found the endzone in the fourth quarter to finish off an impressive 16-play, 70-yard drive to take nearly nine minutes of game time off the clock. The touchdown would ultimately lead to Saturday's final score of 35-6.

UP NEXT