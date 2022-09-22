Penn State is coming off a statement win last week in which they completely dominated Auburn despite playing in front of a hostile road crowd. Now, the Nittany Lions are looking to avoid a major letdown against a non-Power Five program as it welcomes MAC opponent Central Michigan to Beaver Stadium. Not a Subscriber? Join us With Our FREE 30-Day Premium Trial James Franklin will be looking to clean some small things up in this game but would mainly love to get out with a win and a healthy roster first. Here is the injury report for both programs heading into this early-season matchup.

© Alex Martin/Journal and Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK (© Alex Martin/Journal and Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK)

Penn State

PENN STATE AVAILABILITY REPORT PLAYER REASONING NOTES RB Keyvone Lee Leg injury suffered against Auburn James Franklin noted on Wednesday evening that it's unclear if Lee will be available this weekend. TE Theo Johnson Undisclosed Johnson returned to action against Auburn DE Smith Vilbert Undisclosed Vilbert has not played yet this season for Penn State for undisclosed reasons. DT Coziah Izzard Undisclosed Izzard has not played yet this season for Penn State for undisclosed reasons.

Penn State has been able to stay relatively healthy in 2022 through three games which is a very positive sign. The Nittany Lions were glad to have Theo Johnson back on the field against the Tigers after his two-game absence to start the year with an undisclosed injury. Despite seeing limited action, his return is significant as Penn State can add yet another weapon to its already talented tight end room with Brenton Strange and Tyler Warren. Other than that there were three players who left the game against Auburn at one point but all returned within a short amount of time. Keyvone Lee was examined for a possible leg injury that he sustained in the first half and linebackers Curtis Jacobs and Tyler Elsdon were also evaluated after getting banged up. That being said, on Wednesday evening, Lee was not seen at Penn State's practice and when asked about his availability, head coach James Franklin told the media that he was "not sure yet" if the third-year running back would be ready to go for Saturday. The fact that they all re-entered the game is an encouraging sign and if things go according to plan this week, all of them should be good to go. Defensive linemen Coziah Izzard and Smith Vilbert did not make the trip down to Auburn last weekend and could miss their fourth straight game to start the year for undisclosed reasons.



Central Michigan

OPPONENT AVAILABILITY REPORT PLAYER REASONING NOTES WR Dallas Dixon Arm injury Out for the season WR Carlos Carriere Wisdom teeth Unclear - missed last weekend's matchup against Bucknell CB Donte Kent Wisdom teeth Unclear