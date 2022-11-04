Penn State is looking to avoid back-to-back losses this weekend as it travels to Indiana to take on the Hoosiers Despite the loss to Ohio State last Saturday, the Nittany Lions found a way to stay in the game with a number of banged up offensive linemen and may have to do the same this weekend. But Indiana comes into this matchup with some injury issues of its own which could affect how Tom Allen deploys his depth on Saturday. Here is who could be in or out for both programs in this early November matchup.



Penn State

Penn State’s offensive line has been beaten down over the past few weeks and the bumps and bruises will continue to affect the team on Saturday. Starting left guard Landon Tengwall will likely miss his fourth straight contest after getting injured in pregame warmups against Michigan last month. So it will be up to a combination of Hunter Nourzad and Bryce Effner once again to fill his spot on the left side. On that same side of the offensive line, blossoming left tackle Olu Fashanu left the game late against the Buckeyes last weekend and was being looked at by athletic trainers. Fashanu was not a participant at practice on Wednesday and with Sal Wormley as well as Caedan Wallace questionable for this game, there could be a lot of moving parts for Phil Trautwein’s group. Expect Effner, Nourzad as well as junior college transfer JB Nelson to get significant run against the Hoosiers with center Juice Scruggs seemingly being the only healthy offensive lineman at the moment. True freshman tackle Drew Shelton could potentially be an option but Penn State has been careful all year not to burn his redshirt.



Indiana