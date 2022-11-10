Looking to capitalize on its momentum from a blowout win last week, Penn State will welcome Maryland to Beaver Stadium this Saturday. Despite a number of different injuries, Penn State dominated Indiana but will carry some of those player availability issues into this game as well. But like most teams at this point in the season, the Terrapins have some player injury problems of their own which includes some of their most notable producers. Here is who could be in and who could be out this Saturday.



Penn State

The main story surrounding Penn State last week were the injuries to its offensive line which forced multiple backups to step up into key roles. The only healthy starter was center Juice Scruggs as Olu Fashanu, Landon Tengwall, Hunter Nourzad, Sal Wormley, and Caedan Wallace all were faced with some sort of health issue. That meant that true freshman Drew Shelton was forced to start at left tackle and others were put into unusual positions on the O-Line, which made the convincing win that much more impressive. Both Fashanu and Tengwall did not travel with the team to Bloomington last week. Since then, Fashanu’s availability for this weekend looks doubtful while Tengwall has been ruled out for the season. The Nittany Lions, however, do hope that Caedan Wallace returns from injury this weekend. While the offensive line was the main issue heading into last Saturday’s game but now the Nittany Lion linebacker corps is a bit banged up as well. Curtis Jacobs left the game early with an injury against the Hoosiers and did not return, fellow starter Tyler Elsdon also was banged up in the game. While there’s no indication that Elsdon won’t be testy for Saturday’s matchup against Maryland, Curtis Jacobs was not present at practice on Wednesday. Abdul Carter and Kobe King may be the ones who will be required to step up if one or both of the two cannot go this Saturday.



Maryland