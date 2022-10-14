Penn State is set to face its toughest task to date this weekend as the team travels to Ann Arbor to take on the No.5 ranked Michigan Wolverines. Coming off an idle week, the Nittany Lions are in solid shape in terms of health, having very few injury concerns through the first month of the season. Meanwhile, the Wolverines come in with a few notable players that may be unavailable for this game but like James Franklin, Jim Harbaugh does not get into specifics with injury news. Here is who could be in or out on Saturday.



Penn State

Penn State has managed to keep its roster quite healthy to start the season with minimal concerns as of right now. Wide receiver KeAndre Lambert-Smith did leave the game against Northwestern with what appeared to be a foot/ankle injury as he was later walking around in a boot. James Franklin said on Tuesday that he is “hopeful” that Lambert-Smith can play this weekend but that it is too early to tell regardless of his injury policy. Franklin did announce that defensive end Smith Vilbert will not be available this season as he had yet to dress in any of the Nittany Lions’ first five games. Fellow defensive lineman Coziah Izzard is back though and made his season debut against Northwestern which may really help the D-Line depth later on for Manny Diaz’s group.



Michigan