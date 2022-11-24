Penn State is seeking to finish off a solid regular season on Saturday as it welcomes Michigan State to Beaver Stadium.

The Nittany Lions have rattled off three straight convincing wins after their loss to Ohio State and are seeking a 10 win season for just the fourth time in James Franklin’s tenure.

As both teams get set to play their regular season finales, there will be multiple players who can’t go due to a number of reasons.

Here is who could be in or out on Saturday for Penn State and Michigan State.



Penn State

Penn State has been dealing with a number of injuries on the offensive side of the ball for multiple weeks, but now will be without one of its best overall players for the final game of the regular season.

James Franklin announced that Parker Washington will miss the rest of the year for the Nittany including their bowl game due to an undisclosed injury.

Washington missed last week’s game against Rutgers and may have played his final game in a Penn State uniform as he’ll be eligible for the NFL Draft this spring.

The offensive line issues have somewhat subsided for Penn State following Landon Tengwall’s season ending injury.

Franklin says that the team is still hoping to get left tackle Olu Fashanu back this season whether that is on Saturday or in the bowl game.

Caedan Wallace did not play against Rutgers last weekend but made the trip to New Jersey with the team, indicating a potential return for the right tackle sooner rather than later.

On the other side of the ball, Penn State is still without one of its impact players as Joey Porter Jr. recovers from appendicitis.

Like Fashanu, Franklin expects Porter Jr. to be back at some point whether that is this weekend or in a bowl game, but his draft status could affect that considering his potential to be taken in the first round.

The Nittany Lions got their linebackers back last weekend as Curtis Jacobs returned after missing multiple games with an injury, so that group is back to full strength heading into the final game of the regular season



Michigan State