Penn State is set to open up its 2022 campaign on the road Thursday as it takes on Purdue in West Lafayette. For the second year in a row, the Nittany Lions will begin their season in a hostile road environment and will need contributions from the entire roster in order to secure a win. The same can be said for the Boilermakers who have dropped their last nine matchups with Penn State, four of those being at home. So with depth and health being of importance for this early-season Big Ten game, here is the injury outlook for both programs.



Penn State:

Coming out of preseason camp, Penn State is relatively healthy with no glaring issues for any of its expected starters. One player that James Franklin did speak about in his weekly media availability was transfer guard JB Nelson who is expected to compete for reps throughout the season at the guard spots. Franklin praised the progression of Nelson after dealing with an injury for a portion of camp that had “set him back." The coaching staff will likely try to ease him in and with Landon Tengwall, Sal Wormley, and Hunter Nourzad all in the mix in the interior for the Nittany Lions, they should be fine for this game. Wormley as well as defensive linemen PJ Mustipher and Adisa Issac are expected to be full-go for Penn State in Week one after suffering season-ending injuries last year.



Purdue