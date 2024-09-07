PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1XNEU1MUVIRFY0JyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLVc0RTUxRUhEVjQnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
ago football Edit

Penn State vs Bowling Green - As It Happened

Heather Wiekel - Happy Valley Insider
Dylan Callaghan-Croley • Happy Valley Insider
Editor
@RivalsDylanCC

Happy Saturday everyone and welcome back into another week of Penn State football. The Nittany Lions on Satruday will look to advance to 2-0 on the season as they welcome the MAC's Bowling Green Falcons to Beaver Stadium.

Kickoff is crurently exepcted for 12:05 p.m. ET and will be televiesed on the Big Ten Network.

Below, you can follow along here on Happy Valley Insider as we will update this article as the game progresses with key plays stats, and more. You can also follow along on our forums and discuss today's game with other diehard Penn State fans, here.

QUARTER 4

12:01 - Penn State survives the interception and forces another Bowling Green punt.

QUARTER 3

0:00 - Drew Allar throws ihis first interception of the season in the redzone.

5:20 - Perhaps some momentum for Penn State's defense as they force a second-straight Bowling Green punt. The ensuing punt is caught at the Nittany Lions' 37-yard line.

6:13 - After forcing Bowling Green to punt for the first time in the game, the Nittany Lions take their first lead of the game as Drew Allar finds Nicholas Singleton going across the middle for a touchdown. Drew Allar is 10-for-14 now on the day for 187 yards and two touchdowns. Nicholas Singleton with 90 total yards on 12 total touches.

Penn State 27 - Bowling Green 24

12:00 - Nittany Lions are forced to punt on their first drive after a promising start. Drew Allar took a sack to end the drive after looking to avoid multiple sack attempts from the Falcons.

QUARTER 2

0:00: Halftime. Penn State trails 24-20.

0:14: Sander Sahaydak with his second field goal of the day, this time a chip shot makes it a 24-20 Bowling Green game.

3:32: Penn State's defense has no answers for this Bowling Green offense. Bowling Green with 288 yards of total offense in the first half after their latest drive that saw running back Julian Johnson go 41-yards to give Bowling Green a 24-17 lead.

5:28: Nittany Lions don't take full advantage of the plus field position but Sander Sahaydak does make a 43-yard field goal to make it a 17-17 game.

8:28: Nittany Lions force a Bowling Green turnover on down as Abdul Carter bats a pass from Bazelak in the bakfield. Penn State takes over at their own 45.

11:48: It took Penn State less than a minute to answer the Bowling Green touchdown as Drew Allar drops one in on a wide open Omari Evans for a touchdown. Allar early on is 4-for-6 for 78 yards and a touchdown. Nicholas Singleton had a big run on the drive as well for 24 yards. Bowling Green 17 - Penn State 14

12:48: Penn State's secondary looks completely lost as Connor Bazelak finds Malcolm Johnson Jr in the endzone while taking a big hit from Dominic DeLuca. Bowling Green extends their lead to 17-7.

QUARTER 1

END OF Q1: Bowling Green 10 - Penn State 7

3:45 - It looked like the Nittany Lions had a first down but a Drew Shelton hold washes it away. Omari Evans drops a would be first down on 3rd and long.

4:53 - Bowling Green retakes a lead this time on a field goal. 10-7 Bowling Green. Falcons went 10 plays covering 60 yards on that drive.

8:17 - Bowling Green's offense continuing to have success and is back onto Penn State's side of the field on their second drive.

9:27 - Drew Allar and the Nittany Lions offense answer right back with a 75-yard touchdown drive of their own, Allar keeps it himself and geos five yards for teh touchdown. 7-7 all.

12:39 - A shocking start here as Bowling Green goes 75 yards in just 2:21 of game time to take an early 7-0 lead. Former Indiana quarterback Connor Bazelak with 71 passing yards on that opening drive.

15:00 - Penn State wins the toss and defers.

PREGAME

PENN STATE STARTERS

- Only notable change amongst Penn State's starters this week is Cam Miller starting in palce of Jalen Kimber who started last week opposite of A.J. Harris.

Penn State Announced Starters
POSITION STARTER

Quarterback

Drew Allar

Running Back

Nicholas Singleton

Running Back

Kaytron Allen

Tight End

Tyler Warren

Wide Receiver

Harrison Wallace III

Wide Receiver

Julian Fleming

Wide Receiver

Liam Clifford

Left Tackle

Drew Shelton

Left Guard

Vega Ioane

Center

Nick Dawkins

Right Guard

Sal Wormley

Right Tackle

Anthony Donkoh

Defensive End

Abdul Carter

Defensive Tackle

Zane Durant

Defensive Tackle

Dvon J-Thomas

Defensive End

Dani Dennis-Sutton

SAM

Dominic DeLuca

MIKE

Kobe King

WILL

Tony Rojas

CB

AJ Harris

S

KJ Winston

S

Zakee Wheatley

CB

Cam Miller

LION

Jaylen Reed

Kicker

Sander Sahaydak

Long Snapper

Tyler Duzansky

Punter

Riley Thompson

Punt Returner

Kaden Saunders

Kick Returner

Nicholas Singleton

- Nothing too surprising on this week's availability report outside the inclusion of redshirt freshman tight end Andrew Rapplyea who is OUT for today's game. Khalil Dinkins is good to go and is warming up on the field. Expect to see Tyler Warren, Dinkins, and fresehman Luke Reynolds see snaps today at tight end perhaps even some Joey Schlaffer and Jerry Cross depending on the situation.

The full availability report is below.

- Do not see Grunkemeyer warming up today. He was listed as questionable.


--------------------------------------------------------------

