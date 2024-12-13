Penn State Vs. Coppin State: Preview, how to watch and more

The Penn State Nittany Lions take on the Coppin State Eagles at 12:30 p.m. in the Bryce Jordan Center
The Nittany Lions are currently 8-2 while the Eagles are 0-11. Penn State has earned big wins over Purdue Fort Wayne, Virginia Tech and Purdue. Then two Nittany Lion losses were to Clemson and Rutgers.
The Eagles have not won a single game all season and have played many different levels of teams. Coppin State has taken on the likes of Wagner, Wake Forest, Miami, and High Point University.
Penn State and Coppin State both have played UMBC. Penn State beat UMBC 103-54. While Copping State lost to UMBC 92-67.
Coppin State is also currently ranked 363 in the NCAA NET Rankings. That puts the Eagles second to last in all of college basketball.
Happy Valley Insider gets you primed for the matchup with how to watch, betting odds, and more.
Coppin State has shot 24.6% from 3-pt on 44-of-179 shooting. Compared to Penn State’s 85-of-222 (38.3%). Penn State clearly is the better shooting team as they also shoot 51.1% from the field and the Eagles only shoot 35.8%.
The Eagles also turn the ball over 13.5 times per game. Penn State averages 10.9 steals per game so the Nittany Lions should easily reach that mark again. For comparison Penn State turns the ball over 11.8 times per game.
Coppin State’s leading scorer, Derrius Ward is averaging 12.4 points per game.Ward is a 6’6” redshirt senior guard who has only played five games this season. Ace Baldwin Jr. will likely be guarding Ward and should have no issues since Ward is only shooting 37.7% from the field and averages 2 turnovers per game. Ward is also leading the team with 5 rebounds per game.
Another key matchup to watch is the Eagles second leading scorer and rebounder Julius Ellerbe III who tallies 8.9 points per game and 4.9 rebounds per game in nine games. Ellerbe III is a 6’7” senior guard who likely be matched up with Nick Kern Jr.
The 6’6” Nittany Lion senior has played all 10 games off of the bench but scores 11.6 points per game, grabs 5.1 rebounds per game. Kern Jr. is shooting 66.7% from the field compared to Ellerbe III’s 37.9%.
Both players are key pieces for their teams and should be a significant determining factor for the outcome on Saturday.
HOW TO WATCH...
TV/STREAM: Big Ten Network - Ryan Burr (pxp) & Myles Dread (analyst)
WHO: Penn State Nittany Lions (8-2) vs Coppin State Eagles (0-11)
WHEN: 2 p.m.
WHERE: Bryce Jordan Center - University Park, PA
SPREAD: Penn State -37.5
SERIES HISTORY....
Penn State and Coppin State have faced off twice in school history. First in 2001 at a neutral site in Berkeley, California and the second time being in 2017. The Nittany Lions have come out on top both times and will look to continue their streak this weekend.
PROJECTED STARTING LINEUPS....
PROJECTED STARTERS RANKED AS RECRUITS....
Cam'ron Brown - 5'11" Junior - first season at D1 level
Camaren Sparrow - 6'4" Sophomore - second season at Coppin State
Toby Nnadozie - 6'3" Junior - first season at Coppin State previously was at Maryland Eastern Shore
Peter Oduro - 6'8" Junior - first season at Coppin State, freshman season at George Mason, sophomore season at Odessa College
