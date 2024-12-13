Penn State Vs. Coppin State: Preview, how to watch and more

The Penn State Nittany Lions take on the Coppin State Eagles at 12:30 p.m. in the Bryce Jordan Center





The Nittany Lions are currently 8-2 while the Eagles are 0-11. Penn State has earned big wins over Purdue Fort Wayne, Virginia Tech and Purdue. Then two Nittany Lion losses were to Clemson and Rutgers.





The Eagles have not won a single game all season and have played many different levels of teams. Coppin State has taken on the likes of Wagner, Wake Forest, Miami, and High Point University.





Penn State and Coppin State both have played UMBC. Penn State beat UMBC 103-54. While Copping State lost to UMBC 92-67.





Coppin State is also currently ranked 363 in the NCAA NET Rankings. That puts the Eagles second to last in all of college basketball.





Happy Valley Insider gets you primed for the matchup with how to watch, betting odds, and more.