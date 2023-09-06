After defeating the West Virginia Mountaineers 38-15 in their season opener last Saturday, the Penn State Nittany Lions will host the Delaware Blue Hens out of the CAA of the FCS. This will be the first matchup between the two schools in program history. This will be the 207th time Penn State has faced a team that is currently in the FCS; they are 116-79-12 in their previous matchups. The Blue Hens are coming off a 37-13 win over Stony Brook.

HEAD COACH - RYAN CARTY

Carty is in his second year with the Delaware Blue Hens after spending time at New Hampshire and Sam Houston State as an assistant and offensive coordinator. In December 2021, he was hired by Delaware to take over the program following the firing of Danny Rocco. Rocco served as an analyst for Penn State last season before being hired at VMI to be the head coach of the Keydets. In Carty's season, the Blue Hens were 8-5, including 4-4 in CAA play. The Blue Hens played one game against an FBS opponent last season in the Navy Midshepman. In that game, Carty's debut with the program, the Blue Hens upset Navy 14-7.

"Got a ton of respect for the University of Delaware for a long time. Very successful program.Obviously you look at their history and their traditions, we have a ton of respect for the university as a whole.yan Carty really is a head coach with an offensive coordinator background and has done some really good things." — James Franklin

WHAT TO KNOW: OFFENSE / DEFENSE

Offensive Coordinator - Ryan Carty - Scheme: RPO spread-style - Play Calling (Pass % / Run %): 43.1% / 56.9% - Passing Stats Per Game (2023): 24-for-38 (63.2%), 414 yards per game, 1 TD, 2 INT - Rushing States Per Game (2023): 145 yards per game Defensive Coordinator - Manny Rojas - Scheme: Multiple - Passing Stats Allowed Per Game (2023): 14-of-41, 163 total yards, 1 TD, 3 INT - Rushing Stats Allowed Per Game (2023): 30 attempts, 164 total yards, 1 TD



Key Players on Offense

QB Ryan O'Connor - The 6-foot3 O'Connor is a junior for Delaware and is in his first season as the Blue Hens starting quarterback after having just four games of experience under his belt. In his debut as their starter, O'Connor completed 24-of-38 passing attempts for 346 yards, 1 TD, and 2 INT. RB Marcus Yarns - Yarns had a quality performance against Stony Brook with 11 rushing attempts for 107 yards and two touchdowns. As a junior, Yarns totaled 481 rushing yards and two touchdowns across 73 carries. WR Jourdan Towsend - A Farrell, Pennsylvania native, Towsend was one of the Blue Hens' top receivers in 2022 with 61 receptions for 698 yards and six touchdowns. In the season opener, Towsend recorded three receptions for 46 yards.

Key Players on Defense

LB Jackson Taylor - A Glenside (PA) native, Taylor transferred to Delaware this offseason after spending the first few years of his career at West Chester. He recorded seven tackles and one quarterback hurry. NT Keyshawn Hunter - An Old Dominion transfer, Hunter recorded five tackles in the season opener and is a quality defensive tackle in the middle of the Blue Hens defensive line. DE Chase McGowan - McGowan is expected to have a bigger role for Delaware after a quiet 2022 season in which he only recorded 25 total tackles. He had two tackles and half a sack last week.

VARIOUS NOTES