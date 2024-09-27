PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1XNEU1MUVIRFY0JyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLVc0RTUxRUhEVjQnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1XNEU1MUVIRFY0Jyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago football Edit

Penn State vs. Illinois: How to watch, betting lines, and more

Dub Jellison • Happy Valley Insider
Staff Writer
@dubjellison

The Penn State Nittany Lions kick off conference play on Saturday night as No. 19 Illinois comes to Happy Valley for a showdown under the lights in Beaver Stadium. The red-hot Fighting Illini come into Saturday 4-0 and are off to their best start in over a decade. Happy Valley Insider gets you primed for the showdown with how to watch, betting odds, weather report and more.

JOIN TODAY AND GET 30 DAYS FREE! | THE LIONS DEN FORUM | PENN STATE FOOTBALL 2025 RECRUITING CLASS | PENN STATE BASKETBALL RECRUITING

Advertisement
Content Loading
Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkL21iSURqMXdOcFlVP3NpPUJ1VEtmang4WGdGQnk4NGg/d21v ZGU9dHJhbnNwYXJlbnQnPjwvaWZyYW1lPgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

WHEN / WHERE / HOW TO WATCH...

When: Saturday, September 28th. 7:30 p.m. ET

Where: Beaver Stadium (106,572)

TV: NBC/Peacock | Noah Eagle (PxP), Todd Blackledge (Analyst), Kathryn Tappen (sideline)

Radio: Penn State Sports Network | Steve Jones (PxP), Jack Ham (Analyst), Brian Tripp (Sideline)

SiriusXM: 83/198/SXM App

SPREAD / BETTING TRENDS...

As of Friday morning, Penn State is a 17.5-point favorite (-1200 moneyline) over the Illini, and the over/under for the game is set at 47.5 points.

Illinois Betting Trends
Opponent Spread Over/Under Result

Eastern Illinois

-28 (COV)

50 (UNDER)

45-0 ILL

Kansas

+5.5 (COV)

57.5 (UNDER)

23-17 ILL

Central Michigan

-21 (COV)

50 (UNDER)

30-9 ILL

Nebraska

+9 (COV)

42.5 (OVER)

31-24 ILL
Penn State Betting Trends
Opponent Spread Over/Under Result

West Virginia

-7.5 (COV)

49 (UNDER)

34-12 PSU

Bowling Green

-34 (DNC)

51 (OVER)

34-27 PSU

Kent State

-49 (COV)

57.5 (UNDER)

56-0 PSU

HEAD COACH COMPARISON...

Penn State - James Franklin (11th year at Penn State; 12th overall)

- Career Record: 115-54
- Record at Penn State: 91-39
- Record against Illinois: 4-2
- Career Accolades: 2016 Big Ten Coach of the Year, 2016 Big Ten Champion

Illinois Fighting Illini - Bret Bielema (4th year at Illinois; 16th overall)

- Career Record: 119-77
- Record at Illinois: 22-19
- Record against Penn State: 3-4
-Career Accolades: 2006 Big Ten Coach of the Year (Wisconsin)

WEATHER REPORT...

The Weather Channel provided a weather report for tomorrow's night game, which includes a game-time temperature around 70 degrees, with a six mile-per-hour wind and a 24% chance on precipitation between 7:00-8:00 p.m..

SERIES HISTORY BETWEEN THE TWO PROGRAMS...

ALL TIME RECORD: Penn State 21-6

Penn State has held the upper hand against the Fighting Illini since the two became Big Ten foes in 1993. The Nittany Lions hold a 21-6 record all-time, which includes a 7-3 mark over the last ten meetings.

The last time Illinois came into Beaver Stadium to face a top ten squad was one of the top upsets of the year in 2021, when the Fighting Illini knocked off a the then 7th ranked Nittany Lions 20-18 in nine overtimes.

Penn State bounced back in the most recent battle, handing Illinois a 30-13 defeat in Champaign a year ago. Nicholas Singleton and Kaytron Allen each rushed for a touchdown in the victory, while the Penn State defense came up with four interceptions of Luke Altmyer.

--------------------------------------------------------------

Follow us on Twitter!

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel

Talk about it inside The Lions Den Message Board

Talk about it inside the FREE Penn State Message Board

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMwNzkiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL3Blbm5zdGF0ZS5yaXZhbHMu Y29tL25ld3MvcGVubi1zdGF0ZS12cy1pbGxpbm9pcy1ob3ctdG8td2F0Y2gt YmV0dGluZy1saW5lcy1hbmQtbW9yZS0xIiwKICAgIGNzX2ZwaWQ6ICcqbnVs bCcsCiAgICBjc19mcGl0OiAnKm51bGwnLAogICAgY3NfZnBkbTogJypudWxs JywKICAgIGNzX2ZwZHQ6ICcqbnVsbCcKICB9KTsKICAoZnVuY3Rpb24oKSB7 CiAgICB2YXIgcyA9IGRvY3VtZW50LmNyZWF0ZUVsZW1lbnQoInNjcmlwdCIp LCBlbCA9IGRvY3VtZW50LmdldEVsZW1lbnRzQnlUYWdOYW1lKCJzY3JpcHQi KVswXTsgcy5hc3luYyA9IHRydWU7CiAgICAvLyBsb2FkaW5nIHRoZSBldmVy Z3JlZW4gdmVyc2lvbiBvZiBjcy5qcyBzbyB3ZSBhbHdheXMgaGF2ZSB0aGUg bGFzdCB2ZXJzaW9uCiAgICBzLnNyYyA9ICJodHRwczovL3MueWltZy5jb20v Y3gvdnptL2NzLmpzIjsKICAgIGVsLnBhcmVudE5vZGUuaW5zZXJ0QmVmb3Jl KHMsIGVsKTsKICB9KSgpOwo8L3NjcmlwdD4KCjxub3NjcmlwdD4KICA8aW1n IHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9zYi5zY29yZWNhcmRyZXNlYXJjaC5jb20vcD9jMT0y JmMyPTcyNDE0NjkmYzc9aHR0cHMlM0ElMkYlMkZwZW5uc3RhdGUucml2YWxz LmNvbSUyRm5ld3MlMkZwZW5uLXN0YXRlLXZzLWlsbGlub2lzLWhvdy10by13 YXRjaC1iZXR0aW5nLWxpbmVzLWFuZC1tb3JlLTEmYzU9MjAyMjczMzA3OSZj dj0yLjAmY2o9MSZjc191Y2ZyPTAiIC8+Cjwvbm9zY3JpcHQ+CjwhLS0gRW5k IGNvbVNjb3JlIFRhZyAtLT4KCgo=