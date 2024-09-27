The Penn State Nittany Lions kick off conference play on Saturday night as No. 19 Illinois comes to Happy Valley for a showdown under the lights in Beaver Stadium. The red-hot Fighting Illini come into Saturday 4-0 and are off to their best start in over a decade. Happy Valley Insider gets you primed for the showdown with how to watch, betting odds, weather report and more.

As of Friday morning, Penn State is a 17.5-point favorite (-1200 moneyline) over the Illini, and the over/under for the game is set at 47.5 points.

The Weather Channel provided a weather report for tomorrow's night game, which includes a game-time temperature around 70 degrees, with a six mile-per-hour wind and a 24% chance on precipitation between 7:00-8:00 p.m..

ALL TIME RECORD: Penn State 21-6

Penn State has held the upper hand against the Fighting Illini since the two became Big Ten foes in 1993. The Nittany Lions hold a 21-6 record all-time, which includes a 7-3 mark over the last ten meetings.

The last time Illinois came into Beaver Stadium to face a top ten squad was one of the top upsets of the year in 2021, when the Fighting Illini knocked off a the then 7th ranked Nittany Lions 20-18 in nine overtimes.

Penn State bounced back in the most recent battle, handing Illinois a 30-13 defeat in Champaign a year ago. Nicholas Singleton and Kaytron Allen each rushed for a touchdown in the victory, while the Penn State defense came up with four interceptions of Luke Altmyer.