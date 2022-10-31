As we continue to recap Penn State's 44-31 loss to Ohio State this past weekend, we also will begin looking ahead to Penn State's matchup against Indiana this upcoming Saturday. Below you can find the early betting odds, television assignment, series history, and a quick look at Indiana this season.

Early betting odds:

On Sunday afternoon, the betting odds for week 10 of the college football season were released. Penn State coming off a 44-31 home loss to the Ohio State Buckeyes will look to bounce back from their second loss of the season this upcoming Saturday against the Indiana Hoosiers. Vegas likes Penn State's chances in doing so early, as the Nittany Lions opened as a -13.0 to -13.5 point favorite on Sunday depending on where you looked. That line has only moved slightly since the odds were released, all in the Nittany Lions' favor towards the -14 and -14.5 marks. The early over/under for the game was set at 51.5 total points, that number has moved to 53 in the hours since the line was released.

Kickoff time and television assignment:

As we posted yesterday here on Nittany Nation, the kickoff for the Nittany Lions trip to Bloomington is set for 3:30 p.m and will be televised on ABC. The crew calling the game has yet to be announced.

Penn State vs Indiana history:

All-time Penn State holds a 23-2 record in the series between the Nittany Lions and the Hoosiers. Both of the Nittany Lions' losses in the series have come in Bloomington in 2013 and 2020. Last season, Penn State dominated at home by a final score of 24-0.

Indiana this season: