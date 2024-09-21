Advertisement

Penn State vs Kent State: Projected starters for both teams
Dylan Callaghan-Croley  •  Happy Valley Insider
The Penn State Nittany Lions will look to get off to a 3-0 start in the 2024 season on Saturday afternoon when they take on the Kent State Golden Flashes at Beaver Stadium.

The Nittany Lions are a near 50-point favorite in the week four non-conference matchup. Below, Happy Valley Insider offers the projected starters for Saturday's matchup between the two sides.

OFFENSIVE STARTERS
Penn StatePOSITIONKent State

Drew Allar

QB

Devin Kargman

Nicholas Singleton

RB

Ky Thomas

Harrison Wallace III

WR

Luke Florieea

Omari Evans

WR

Chrishon mcCray

Tyler Warren

TE/WR

Dashawn Martin

Luke Reynolds OR Khalil Dinkins

TE

Charlie Skehan

Drew Shelton

LT

JImto Obidegwu

Vega Ioane

LG

Dustyn Morell

Nick Dawkins

C

Elijah Williams

Sal Wormley

RG

Chris Farrell

Anthony Donkoh

RT

Cameron Golden

DEFENSIVE STARTERS
Penn StatePOSITIONKent State

Dani Dennis-Sutton

DE

Stephen Daly

Zane Durant

DT

Kaden Beatty

Dvon J-Thomas

DT

Oliver Billotte

Abdul Carter

DE: LB / LB

Rocco Nicholl

Kobe King

LB

Khalib Johns

Tony Rojas

LB

Canaan Williams

Jaylen Reed

S

Josh Baka

AJ Harris

CB

Jaylen Dotson

Cam Miller OR Jalen Kimber

CB

Dallas Branch

Zakee Wheatley

S / CB

Naim Muhammad

DeJuan Lane

S / CB

Jaylen Dotson

