Penn State (14-10, 5-8) will look to get back in the win column on Saturday afternoon with a tough matchup against the Maryland Terrapins (16-8, 7-6).



The Nittany Lions are losers of three straight and seven of their last 10 games since the start of the calendar year. The stretch has taken the Nittany Lions from a bubble team in this year's NCAA Tournament to whose best hope now is likely a NIT berth.



Maryland, on the other hand, ran through their non-conference schedule to start the season 8-0 but have been 8-8 in their last 16 games this season. Of recent, the Terrapins are coming off a 63-58 loss to Michigan State on Tuesday but did win their last four prior to the defeat in East Lansing.



Check out some of the information below to learn more about both programs and how you can watch / listen to the game.