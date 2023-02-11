News More News
Penn State vs Maryland: How to watch, betting lines, prediction ...

Dylan Callaghan-Croley • NittanyNation
Beat Writer / Recruiting Analyst
@Dylan_RivalsPRZ

Penn State (14-10, 5-8) will look to get back in the win column on Saturday afternoon with a tough matchup against the Maryland Terrapins (16-8, 7-6).

The Nittany Lions are losers of three straight and seven of their last 10 games since the start of the calendar year. The stretch has taken the Nittany Lions from a bubble team in this year's NCAA Tournament to whose best hope now is likely a NIT berth.

Maryland, on the other hand, ran through their non-conference schedule to start the season 8-0 but have been 8-8 in their last 16 games this season. Of recent, the Terrapins are coming off a 63-58 loss to Michigan State on Tuesday but did win their last four prior to the defeat in East Lansing.

Check out some of the information below to learn more about both programs and how you can watch / listen to the game.

HOW TO WATCH / LISTEN:

Wednesday night's game will be televised on the Big Ten Network with an 12:00 p.m. tipoff at the Bryce Jordan Center. Brandon Gaudin will be the play-by-play announcer with Len Elmore as the analyst. Penn State fans can listen to the game on the Penn State Sports Network as Steve Jones and Dick Jeradi have the call. The game will also be available on SiriusXM channel 385 as well on Channel 975 on the SiriusXm app.

BETTING:

The Nittany Lions enter the game as an 8.5 point underdogs with the over/under for the game set at 133 total points.

This season, the Nittany Lions are 12-11-1 against the spread while Maryland's record matches their straight up record at 16-8. That being said, Wisconsin has been better against the spread at home this season with a 10-3 record while on the road they hold a 3-5 record against the spread. The Nittany Lions for comparison are 7-5-1 at home against the spread and 2-5 on the road.

Going on the road has been tough for the Nittany Lions in general this season, with just one win away from the Bryce Jordan Center in a true road environment this season.

When it comes to the over/under, the over has hit in 13 of Penn State's 24 games. Maryland, however, one of the best team's in the country defensively has seen the over hit just seven times in their 24 games this season including just four times in their 16 wins.

FOLLOW ALONG WITH FELLOW PSU HOOPS FANS IN OUR GAME THREAD

KEY FIGURES

KEY FIGURES - PENN STATE VS MARYLAND (-8)
STAT PENN STATE MARYLAND

OVERALL RECORD

14-10

16-8

CONFERENCE RECORD

5-8

7-6

AGAINST THE SPREAD

12-11-1

16-8

POINTS PER GAME

72.6

70.6

FIELD GOAL %

46.1

44.6

ASSISTS PER GAME

14.7

11.2

REBOUNDS PER GAME

32.5

34.7

STEALS PER GAME

5.0

5.7

BLOCKS PER GAME

2.2

3.6

RANKINGS

PENN STATE || MARYLAND

NET: No. 62 || No. 28

KENPOM: No. 56 || No. 24

ESPN BPI: No. 55 || No. 21

SAGARIN: No. 64 || No. 19

AVERAGE: 59.2 || 23

PROBABLE STARTERS:

PROBABLE STARTERS - PENN STATE
NAME STARS     STAT LINE (PTS/REB/AST)

G Jalen Pickett

17.3 / 7.8 / 7.0

G Seth Lundy

14.7 / 6.2 / 0.9

G Andrew Funk

12.7 / 2.5 / 1.3

F Kebba Njie

3.5 / 3.5 / 0.5

F Mike Henn

3.3 / 1.0 / 0.9
PROBABLE STARTERS - MARYLAND
NAME STARS     STAT LINE (PTS/REB/AST)

G Donald Carey

6.8 / 2.0 / 1.0

G Hakim Hart

11.2 / 4.5 / 2.2

G Jahmir Young

11.0 / 3.4 / 0.8

F Donta Scott

12.2 / 6.0 / 1.4

F Julian Reese

10.6 / 6.5 / 1.0
The Badgers have used this starting lineup in four of their last six games.

INJURIES

INJURIES
TEAM NAME INJURY STATUS

PENN STATE

F Caleb Dorsey

N/A

Questionable

MARYLAND

N/A

N/A

N/A

PREDICTION: Maryland 70 - Penn State 64

--------------------------------------------------------------

