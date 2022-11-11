How to watch/listen:

TV: Saturday's game will be shown on FOX with kickoff scheduled for 3:30 p.m. EST. On the call for the game will be Tim Brando (play-by-play) and Spencer Tillman. Radio: You can listen to the game of course on the Penn State Radio Network presented by Learfield Sports. You can find your local radio affiliate, here. Steve Jones (play-by-play) and Jack Ham (color) will be on the call. Streaming: Those who want to stream the game can do so on the Fox Sports app.

Betting:

Penn State opened as an 11.5-point favorite over the Terrapins and that line since has moved in favor of Maryland. The Nittany Lions now sitting as just a 10.5-point favorite. The over/under for the game is set at 57. This season, Penn State is 6-3 against the spread while Maryland is 4-5. When it comes to the over/under this season, the over has hit seven of nine games for Penn State this season including five of seven when the Nittany Lions are the favorite in the game.

Weather:

It may be a little chilly in the morning for the early arrivers but by kickoff, it will be in the low-to-mid 50s with a slight breeze throughout the game. No precipitation is expected during the game on Saturday. We all know it's going to be a miserable day across the state on Friday but Saturday looks to be offering a slightly better forecast. It will be a cloudy fall Saturday in Happy Valley, with a high of 55 with a RealFeel for most of the day in the high 40s. Winds will be around 15 mph for most of the day while gusts will reach in upwards of 27 mph. A few showers are possible throughout the day but none of them should bring much rain if they do in fact pop up. It will become chilly heading into the evening hours with a low of 34.

PARKING NOTICE:

The following press release is from the Penn State athletic department. Overnight RV lots to close Friday at noon until 8 a.m. Saturday due to Hurricane Nicole; Grass lots will remain open with options available for those who are concerned about parking in grass lots UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – Penn State Athletics announced parking updates ahead of the Maryland game due to the heavy rain expected Friday from the remnants of Hurricane Nicole. At this time, grass lots will remain open for Saturday’s game with Penn State providing parking at Innovation Park for those with concerns about parking in a grass lot. In addition, the Overnight RV (ORV) lot will be closed from noon Friday until 8 a.m. Saturday. Penn State Athletics will continue to monitor lot conditions and provide updates as needed. Fans who have concerns about parking in their assigned grass lot can park at Innovation Park using their Penn State Football Game Day Parking pass. Those fans will be shuttled to Beaver Stadium from Innovation Park and dropped off at the North Transit Center near the stadium. Shuttles will begin running at 11:30 a.m. Saturday and will run until two hours after the game. Tailgating is permitted in the Innovation Park parking lots. The Overnight RV lot will open as scheduled Thursday night at 6 p.m. but will close Friday at noon until Saturday at 8 a.m. Fans who plan to arrive Friday will be able to park at Grange Fair Park (1 Homan Lane, Centre Hall, PA 16828) for Friday evening, and will not be charged with presentation of ORV permit. Saturday morning, the ORV lot will open and allow RVs to enter. In addition, ORV pass holders who are interested in parking a car rather than an RV on Saturday will be permitted to do so (one car per ORV pass). ORV permit holders may also stay at Grange Fair Saturday night. There will be shuttle service to and from Grange Fair to Beaver Stadium (drop off at Pegula Ice Arena) Saturday for the game at no charge. In addition, there will be no day of game parking available for purchase in Lot 36. Fans interested in purchasing parking on game day, can park in the East or Eisenhower parking decks. Those fans should access the parking decks through the West zone. Tailgating is not permitted in University Parking Decks. On game day, in the event a fan’s vehicle is stuck in a grass parking lot, Penn State Athletics will have towing available. No. 14/15 Penn State welcomes Maryland for a Big Ten matchup Saturday at Beaver Stadium. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. on FOX. The 2022 Penn State football season is presented by PSECU.

