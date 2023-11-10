The Penn State Nittany Lions (8-1, 5-1) is set to defend Beaver Stadium on Saturday afternoon when they take on the Michigan Wolverines (9-0, 6-0). Here's how to watch and listen to Saturday's game, as well as the latest on the betting trends and weather forecasts.

When, Where, How to Watch:

When: Saturday, November 11th. 12:00 p.m. ET Where: Beaver Stadium (106,572) TV: FOX | Gus Johnson (PxP), Joel Klatt (Analyst) Jenny Taft (Sidelines) Radio: Penn State Sports Network | Steve Jones (PxP), Jack Ham (Analyst), Brian Tripp (Sideline) SiriusXM: 83/82/SXM App

Coaching matchup:

Penn State - James Franklin (10th year at Penn State; 13th overall) - Career Record: 110-52

- Record at Penn State: 86-37

- Record against Michigan: 3-6

- Career Accolades: 2016 Big Ten Coach of the Year, 2016 Big Ten Champion Michigan Wolverines - Jim Harbaugh (9th year at Michigan; 16th overall) - Career Record: 141-52

- Record at Michigan: 83-25

- Record against Penn State: 5-3

-Career Accolades: 2022 Big Ten Coach of the Year, 2021 AP College Football Coach of the Year

Series History: Michigan leads 16-10

Penn State is behind in the all-time series with the Wolverines in 26 meetings, holding a record of 10-16. All of those matchups have occurred after Penn State entered the conference in 1993, and coincidentally, Michigan handed the Nittany Lions their first loss in the Big Ten that same season. The two teams have split the last six meetings, but Michigan has won the last two.

Latest betting lines/trends

Penn State is an 4.5 underdog (+170) favorite on Yahoo Sportsbook as of Friday morning. The over/under for the game is set at 45.5.

Betting Results - Penn State Opponent Spread Over/Under Final Score vs West Virginia -21 (COV) 48 (Over) 38-15 PSU vs Delaware -44 (COV) 55.5 (Over) 63-7 PSU at Illinois -14 (COV) 47.5 (Under) 30-13 PSU vs Iowa -14 (COV) 38 (Under) 31-0 PSU at Northwestern -26.5 (COV) 47.5 (Over) 41-13 PSU vs UMass -42 (COV) 55.0 (Over) 63-0 PSU at Ohio State +4.0 (DNC) 46.5 (Under) 20-12 OSU vs Indiana -31.0 (DNC) 45.0 (Over) 33-24 PSU at Maryland -8.5 (COV) 50.5 (Over) 51-15 PSU

Betting Results - Michigan Opponent Spread Over/Under Final Score vs East Carolina -36 (DNC) 53.5 (Under) 30-3 UM vs UNLV -38 (DNC) 57.5 (Under) 35-7 UM vs Bowling Green -40.5 (DNC) 53.5 (Under) 31-6 UM vs Rutgers -24 (PUSH) 44.5 (Under) 31-7 UM at Nebraska -17 (COV) 39.5 (Over) 45-7 UM at Minnesota -18.5 (COV) 46 (Over) 52-10 UM vs Indiana -33 (COV) 45.5 (Over) 52-7 UM at Michigan State -25.5 (COV) 46.5 (Over) 49-0 UM vs Purdue -31 (DNC) 53.5 (Over) 41-13 UM

