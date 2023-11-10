Penn State vs. Michigan: How to watch, betting lines, and more
The Penn State Nittany Lions (8-1, 5-1) is set to defend Beaver Stadium on Saturday afternoon when they take on the Michigan Wolverines (9-0, 6-0). Here's how to watch and listen to Saturday's game, as well as the latest on the betting trends and weather forecasts.
When, Where, How to Watch:
When: Saturday, November 11th. 12:00 p.m. ET
Where: Beaver Stadium (106,572)
TV: FOX | Gus Johnson (PxP), Joel Klatt (Analyst) Jenny Taft (Sidelines)
Radio: Penn State Sports Network | Steve Jones (PxP), Jack Ham (Analyst), Brian Tripp (Sideline)
SiriusXM: 83/82/SXM App
Coaching matchup:
Penn State - James Franklin (10th year at Penn State; 13th overall)
- Career Record: 110-52
- Record at Penn State: 86-37
- Record against Michigan: 3-6
- Career Accolades: 2016 Big Ten Coach of the Year, 2016 Big Ten Champion
Michigan Wolverines - Jim Harbaugh (9th year at Michigan; 16th overall)
- Career Record: 141-52
- Record at Michigan: 83-25
- Record against Penn State: 5-3
-Career Accolades: 2022 Big Ten Coach of the Year, 2021 AP College Football Coach of the Year
Series History: Michigan leads 16-10
Penn State is behind in the all-time series with the Wolverines in 26 meetings, holding a record of 10-16. All of those matchups have occurred after Penn State entered the conference in 1993, and coincidentally, Michigan handed the Nittany Lions their first loss in the Big Ten that same season. The two teams have split the last six meetings, but Michigan has won the last two.
Latest betting lines/trends
Penn State is an 4.5 underdog (+170) favorite on Yahoo Sportsbook as of Friday morning. The over/under for the game is set at 45.5.
|Opponent
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Final Score
|
vs West Virginia
|
-21 (COV)
|
48 (Over)
|
38-15 PSU
|
vs Delaware
|
-44 (COV)
|
55.5 (Over)
|
63-7 PSU
|
at Illinois
|
-14 (COV)
|
47.5 (Under)
|
30-13 PSU
|
vs Iowa
|
-14 (COV)
|
38 (Under)
|
31-0 PSU
|
at Northwestern
|
-26.5 (COV)
|
47.5 (Over)
|
41-13 PSU
|
vs UMass
|
-42 (COV)
|
55.0 (Over)
|
63-0 PSU
|
at Ohio State
|
+4.0 (DNC)
|
46.5 (Under)
|
20-12 OSU
|
vs Indiana
|
-31.0 (DNC)
|
45.0 (Over)
|
33-24 PSU
|
at Maryland
|
-8.5 (COV)
|
50.5 (Over)
|
51-15 PSU
|Opponent
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Final Score
|
vs East Carolina
|
-36 (DNC)
|
53.5 (Under)
|
30-3 UM
|
vs UNLV
|
-38 (DNC)
|
57.5 (Under)
|
35-7 UM
|
vs Bowling Green
|
-40.5 (DNC)
|
53.5 (Under)
|
31-6 UM
|
vs Rutgers
|
-24 (PUSH)
|
44.5 (Under)
|
31-7 UM
|
at Nebraska
|
-17 (COV)
|
39.5 (Over)
|
45-7 UM
|
at Minnesota
|
-18.5 (COV)
|
46 (Over)
|
52-10 UM
|
vs Indiana
|
-33 (COV)
|
45.5 (Over)
|
52-7 UM
|
at Michigan State
|
-25.5 (COV)
|
46.5 (Over)
|
49-0 UM
|
vs Purdue
|
-31 (DNC)
|
53.5 (Over)
|
41-13 UM
Weather
Saturday will be a high of 48 with partly sunny skies in State College and winds between 6-9 miles per hour throughout the day..
