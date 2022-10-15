The excitement of October Big Ten football is in the air and it really doesn’t get any better than a top 10 college football matchup at Michigan Stadium. Penn State has its toughest task of the season ahead of it this Saturday, playing No. 5 Michigan on the road. The Wolverines and Nittany Lions both come into this matchup unbeaten, 6-0 vs 5-0. Who will come out on top? The question will be answered on Saturday, but here are the key players to watch out for in a potential game-of-the-season contender.

S Zakee Wheatley

The freshman has wasted no time getting himself acquainted with Penn State’s defensive schemes and has two interceptions in his last three games to show for it. He’s really impressed early on and is a quick defensive back who can get to passes and can get to receivers, even if he’s beat in coverage. A great game from Wheatley means the Nittany Lion secondary is working.





K Jake Pinegar

This game is shaping up to be one that could very well be decided by a touchdown or a missed extra point, whatever the case might be, but that means that Pinegar is going to be a factor toward the end of the contest. He’s 4/6 on field goals this season and 20/22 on extra points. Against Michigan, he’s going to need to be 100 percent on everything and locked in. Concern rises with long kicks, but if he can knock a game-winner in, he’ll be a State College legend forever.





QB Sean Clifford

We’re highlighting Clifford in this not just for his passing, which has the potential to be game-altering if he has himself a great day, but for his feet and how he utilizes the run on Saturday. We’ve seen Clifford have no issues scrambling for first downs, but having him have a big day on the ground is something that Michigan might be preparing for, but not expecting. He can’t be afraid to pass, but if there is an opening down the field, he has to take it with his feet and be smart about it.



