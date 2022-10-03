With Penn State's Big Ten matchup against the Michigan Wolverines just 12 days away, the kickoff time and television assignment for the October 15 matchup has been released.
The Nittany Lions and Wolverines are set for a noon kickoff as part of Fox's Big Noon Kickoff. The announcement comes with little surprise as it is the conference's premier game of the week and one of the premier games in the country in week seven.
If Michigan beats Indiana as they're expected to this upcoming weekend, the matchup in Ann Arbor on the 15th will likely be between two top-10 ranked teams. The Nittany Lions are currently No. 10 in both the AP & Coaches polls while Michigan is ranked No. 4 in both polls.
With the Penn State vs Michigan matchup being Fox's Big Noon Kickoff for week seven, it will mark the fourth consecutive week that Fox is featuring a game involving the Wolverines. Each of their last two games against Maryland and Iowa was featured on Fox's Big Noon Kickoff as well as their upcoming game against Indiana this weekend.
It may also be the first appearance of two appearances in three weeks for the Nittany Lions. Fox is likely to have the Nittany Lions' home matchup against Ohio State on October 29. With a World Series game scheduled for the night of October 29, it is likely the Nittany Lions and Buckeyes will land in the Big Noon Kickoff slot as well.
Penn State has a bye week in week six after getting off to a 5-0 start including a 17-7 win over Northwestern this past Saturday.