With Penn State's Big Ten matchup against the Michigan Wolverines just 12 days away, the kickoff time and television assignment for the October 15 matchup has been released.

The Nittany Lions and Wolverines are set for a noon kickoff as part of Fox's Big Noon Kickoff. The announcement comes with little surprise as it is the conference's premier game of the week and one of the premier games in the country in week seven.

If Michigan beats Indiana as they're expected to this upcoming weekend, the matchup in Ann Arbor on the 15th will likely be between two top-10 ranked teams. The Nittany Lions are currently No. 10 in both the AP & Coaches polls while Michigan is ranked No. 4 in both polls.