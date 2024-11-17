Penn State vs. Minnesota: Nittany Lions open as sizeable favorite

Oddsmakers like Penn State's chances at coming away with a win on Saturday at Huntington Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. The Nittany Lions are a sizeable, 14.5-point favorite over the Gophers. The over/under is currently set at 47.5 points.

The Penn State Nittany Lions have responded well since their 20-13 loss to Ohio State with back-to-back dominant performances against the Washington Huskies and Purdue Boilermakers. Now, the Nittany Lions will turn their attention to the Minnesota Golden Gophers .

The Nittany Lions will enter this weekend with a 9-1 record overall and 6-1 in conference play. Penn State has been mostly dominant in conference play, outscoring their opponents 221 to 83.

The Golden Gophers will be coming off their second bye week of the season and will look to bounce back from a loss to Rutgers in the process. The Golden Gophers are 6-4 this season and 4-3 in conference play. Before being defeated by the Scarlet Knights in Piscataway, the Gophers had won four straight against USC, UCLA, Maryland, and then no. 24 Illinois.

The Gophers this season have been led by a strong defense that is allowing just 17.7 points per game which ranks 12th nationally. The Gophers' defense is also only allowing 296.4 yards per game including 119.8 rushing yards per contest.

Against the spread, this season, Minnesota will enter the game with a 7-2-1 record while the Nittany Lions are 5-5.

Since 2010,. Penn State and Minnesota have met five times, with the Nittany Lions having a 3-2 advantage in the series in their last five matchups. All time, the Nittany Lions also hold a 10-6 advantage.

Saturday's game between the Gophers and Nittany Lions is set for a 3:30 p.m. CT kickoff at Huntington Bank Stadium. The game will be televised nationally on CBS.