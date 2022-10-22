Penn State vs Minnesota: Players to watch
The White Out is back and better than ever tonight as Penn State looks to start a new winning streak against Minnesota. It’s games like these and atmospheres like these that often produce the best games and hopefully for the Nittany Lions, at the end of the night, that will result in a much-needed victory coming off the backs of a tough loss at Michigan. The Wolverines helped to expose a number of things in that blowout, but none that PSU can’t fix before the season’s end. As for Saturday night, here are some players to watch for both teams that could very well make an impact.
Minnesota
RB Mohamed Ibrahim
We had to include Ibrahim just as we did in our keys to win because he’s just that special of a back for Minnesota and has been for the past five years or so. Coming into tonight’s game against Penn State, Ibrahim has rushed for 100 or more yards in 14 consecutive games. He’s averaging north of 138 rushing yards a game this season in five games played, totaling nearly 700 yards on the ground in 2022. It’s safe to say that Ibrahim will be one of the focal points of Minnesota’s offense tonight.
WR Michael Brown-Stephens
This is a Minnesota offense that can throw the ball but hasn’t relied upon it much so far this season, throwing for just under 215 yards a game. However, Minnesota is not afraid to take shots down the field. Brown-Stephens will be one of two main targets as he and Brevyn Spann-Ford lead the Golden Gophers in receiving yards. Chris Autman-Bell being out for the season was a massive blow to the receiving core of this team, but Brown-Stephens is an underrated talent that should be utilized.
DB Jordan Howden
Howden has had himself quite the season so far for Minnesota, the team leader in interceptions with two, top five on the team in total tackles, and one of 17 players with at least one tackle for loss this season. He’s a strong part of this Golden Gopher secondary and someone that Penn State needs to keep an eye out for when going to the passing game. Howden is a quick player, but a smart player, and if it comes down to it, look out for him to make some big plays down the stretch.
Penn State
RB Nicholas Singleton
Like Minnesota, Penn State has really excelled in the running game this year and much of its offense stems from that. Singleton has been the man to get things going for the Nittany Lions in that department, still averaging seven yards a carry this season. He’s very evenly matched with Ibrahim, but as we’ve seen earlier this year, Singleton is one who can break off massive runs and gets big chunks of yardage on plays. Smaller chunk plays tonight will prove to be of more significance to keep Minnesota’s defense out there, but the big play ability in Singleton is very much still there.
WR Harrison Wallace III
Wallace III had probably his best performance of the season in last week’s loss against Michigan, with two receptions for 57 yards. He’s recorded at least one reception in each of his last three games, but as Penn State seems to stray away from the passing game, it’s going to be tough to see how they fit this receiving corps into the mix. However, this is not one that should be wasted and if players like Wallace III are showing how dangerous they can be, they need to be utilized.
DE Nick Tarburton
Penn State needs to get pressure on Minnesota’s front seven and needs to get something going through the neutral zone to stop whatever the Golden Gophers are going to throw at them. That means this defensive line, anchoring on players like Tarburton to get tackles for losses, sacks, just any pressure they can. He’s got two tackles for loss, one sack and a forced fumble this season and the redshirt senior is still hungry for more. Look out for a big game from this defensive line and Tarburton could be the shining star at the end of the night.
