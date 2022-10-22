The White Out is back and better than ever tonight as Penn State looks to start a new winning streak against Minnesota. It’s games like these and atmospheres like these that often produce the best games and hopefully for the Nittany Lions, at the end of the night, that will result in a much-needed victory coming off the backs of a tough loss at Michigan. The Wolverines helped to expose a number of things in that blowout, but none that PSU can’t fix before the season’s end. As for Saturday night, here are some players to watch for both teams that could very well make an impact.



Minnesota

RB Mohamed Ibrahim We had to include Ibrahim just as we did in our keys to win because he’s just that special of a back for Minnesota and has been for the past five years or so. Coming into tonight’s game against Penn State, Ibrahim has rushed for 100 or more yards in 14 consecutive games. He’s averaging north of 138 rushing yards a game this season in five games played, totaling nearly 700 yards on the ground in 2022. It’s safe to say that Ibrahim will be one of the focal points of Minnesota’s offense tonight. WR Michael Brown-Stephens This is a Minnesota offense that can throw the ball but hasn’t relied upon it much so far this season, throwing for just under 215 yards a game. However, Minnesota is not afraid to take shots down the field. Brown-Stephens will be one of two main targets as he and Brevyn Spann-Ford lead the Golden Gophers in receiving yards. Chris Autman-Bell being out for the season was a massive blow to the receiving core of this team, but Brown-Stephens is an underrated talent that should be utilized. DB Jordan Howden Howden has had himself quite the season so far for Minnesota, the team leader in interceptions with two, top five on the team in total tackles, and one of 17 players with at least one tackle for loss this season. He’s a strong part of this Golden Gopher secondary and someone that Penn State needs to keep an eye out for when going to the passing game. Howden is a quick player, but a smart player, and if it comes down to it, look out for him to make some big plays down the stretch.



Penn State