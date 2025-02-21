Penn State Vs. Minnesota Preview, how to watch and more

Penn State Men's Basketball takes on Minnesota at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday. The Nittany Lions are currently riding a win from Wednesday against Nebraska that snapped their seven-game losing streak. Penn State is hoping to make the Big Ten tournament and is currently 1.5 games back with four matchups remaining. Minnesota stands at 14-12 and 6-9 in conference play. The Golden Gophers are on a two-game win-streak with wins over USC and UCLA. Minnesota has also won six of their last ten games which has led them to be 11th in the Big Ten standings. Minnesota is also ranked No. 91 in the NET rankings while Penn State is No. 74. The Nittany Lions are looking to win their first Big Ten road matchup of the season. Happy Valley Insider gets you primed for the matchup with how to watch, betting odds, and more.

Advertisement

CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE

STATS TO WATCH...

Minnesota has shot 32.8% from 3-pt on 173-of-528 shooting. Penn State is shooting 33.6% on 194-of-578 from three. The Nittany Lions shoot 47.8% from the field and the Golden Gophers shoot 44.8% from the field. As for scoring, Penn State scores 79.8 points per game and Minnesota scores 68.8 points per game. Penn State also shoots more free throws. The Nittany Lions are 449-of-598 (75.1%) from the free throw line and the Golden Gophers are 311-of-470 (66.2%) from the free throw line. Penn State turns the ball over more. Minnesota turns the ball over 10.6 times per game and Nittany Lions turn the ball over 12.2 times per game. Penn State also earns 8.4 steals per game and Minnesota earns 6.2 steals per game. In total, Penn State forces 14.6 turnovers per game and Minnesota forces 10.7 turnovers per game.





KEY MATCHUPS...

The leading scorer for Minnesota is 6'11" senior forward, Dawson Garcia, who is averaging 19.7 points per game (T-1st in the Big Ten). Garcia also leads the team with 7.4 rebounds per game. Furthermore, Garcia shoots 49.9% from the field and 37.1% from three on 39-of-105 shooting. Garcia will likely get matched up with Yanic Konan-Niederhäuser (7'0"). Konan-Niederhäuser is coming off of a 19-point performance this week against Nebraska. The Switzerland big man is leading the Nittany Lions with 6.1 rebounds per game and is tallying 12.4 points per game and 2.1 blocks per game. All while shooting 62.0% from the field. The leading assists leaders for the Golden Gophers are 6'2" senior guard, Lu'Cye Patterson and 6'6" senior guard, Femi Odukale. Both players are tallying 3.5 assists per game. Patterson also adds 11.7 points per game, 3.6 rebounds per game and 0.9 steals per game. Patterson will likely be matched up with Ace Baldwin Jr. Baldwin Jr. is racking up 13.9 points per game, 7.3 assists per game, 2.6 rebounds per game and 2.3 steals per game. Baldwin Jr. is also shooting 93.4% from the free throw line. Aside from the 3.5 assists per game, Femi Odukale is adding 6.5 points per game, 4.5 rebounds per game, 1.5 steals per game and 1.2 blocks per game. Odukale will likely be matched up with Nick Kern Jr. or Freddie Dilione V. Kern Jr. came off the bench against Nebraska after dealing with an ankle injury earlier in the week. The St. Louis, Missouri native, is tallying 12.1 points per game, 5.2 rebounds per game, 2.4 assists per game and 1.2 steals per game. Dilione V was back in the starting lineup against Nebraska after coming off the bench the previous three games. Dilione V is contributing 9.3 points per game, 2.7 rebounds per game, 1.6 assists per game and 0.9 steals per game. Minnesota also tallies 33.5 rebounds per game and Penn State collects 33.7 rebounds per game.

HOW TO WATCH...

TV: Big Ten Network – Lisa Byington (pxp) & Stephen Bardo (analyst) WHO: Penn State Nittany Lions (14-13, 4-12) vs Minnesota Golden Gophers (13-12, 6-9) WHEN: 2:00 p.m. ET WHERE: Williams Arena, Minneapolis, MN SPREAD: Minnesota -2.5

SERIES HISTORY....

Penn State and Minnesota have met 46 times in history dating back to 1975. The Golden Gophers lead the series 33-13 and are 17-3 at home. Minnesota also defeated Penn State on February 4 by a score of 69-61. The Nittany Lions have further lost their last three games against the Golden Gophers dating back to 2024.

PROJECTED STARTING LINEUPS....

Projected Starters Penn State Position Minnesota Ace Baldwin Jr. Guard Lu'Cye Patterson D'Marco Dunn Guard Mike Mitchell Jr. Nick Kern Jr. Guard Femi Odukale Zach Hicks Forward Parker Fox Yanic Konan-Niederhäuser Center/Forward Dawson Garcia

PROJECTED STARTERS RANKED AS RECRUITS....