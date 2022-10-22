It's another Penn State gameday in Happy Valley as the Penn State Nittany Lions take on the Minnesota Golden Gophers. Can Penn State bounce back from their loss in Ann Arbor last weekend? Or will Minnesota snap their two-game losing streak coming into this weekend's matchup? Our staff gives our predictions for Saturday night's Big Ten showdown between the Nittany Lions and Golden Gophers.



Dylan Callaghan-Croley: Penn State 27 - Minnesota 17

The big question of course is can Penn State stop Minnesota's rushing attack on Saturday night. While I don't believe they'll stop it completely, I do believe the Nittany Lions will be able to slow down the Gophers enough to keep them at bay most of the game. With Tanner Morgan unlikely to go, I increasingly believe that the Nittany Lions are increasingly likely to win this one. Stack the box and make the young quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis beat you throughout the game. The other major question is can Penn State find any sort of sustained success offensively? That remains to be seen but the Nittany Lions should be able to do enough both through the air and on the ground in this one.



Sam Woloson: Penn State 31 - Minnesota 14

Coming off a demoralizing loss to Michigan, I expect Penn State to be reenergized by the White Out crowd and play a much cleaner game against Minnesota. With quarterback Tanner Morgan out, the Golden Gophers are going to be relying even more on their running game. The key for the Nittany Lions has to be shutting down Mo Ibrahim and the ground game and forcing backup quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis to beat them through the air. Expect a close game in the first half, but once Penn State gets in front, it’ll be hard for Minnesota to come from behind without Morgan.

Justin Morganstein: Penn State 24 - Minnesota 6

Penn State will be able to control the Minnesota passing attack with Tanner Morgan likely out of this game and multiple offensive weapons still making their way back from injury.If the Nittany Lions can control the ground game as they have offensively so than they should be able to score enough to put this game away early. With a hostile crowd in the mix as well, I like Penn State to bounce back and handle PJ Fleck's team.

Josh Taylor: Penn State 24 - Minnesota 10