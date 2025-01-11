Penn State Vs. No. 15 Oregon: Preview, how to watch and more

The Penn State Nittany Lions take on No. 15-ranked Oregon at 4 p.m. ET in the Bryce Jordan Center The Nittany Lions are currently 12-4 and 2-3 in conference play. Penn State has earned big wins over Virginia Tech, Purdue and Northwestern. The Nittany Lions losses have come to Clemson, Rutgers, Indiana and most recently, Illinois. The Oregon Ducks stand at 14-2 and 3-2 in conference play. The Ducks have earned notable wins over the likes of No. 20 Texas A&M and No. 9 Alabama. Oregon's two losses were to Illinois (109-77) and UCLA (73-71). Oregon is also currently ranked No. 20 in the NET rankings while Penn State is No. 51. In the event that the Nittany Lions beat the Ducks, Penn State will improve to 10-0 at home this season and 13-0 in the Bryce Jordan Center dating back to last season. Happy Valley Insider gets you primed for the matchup with how to watch, betting odds, and more.

STATS TO WATCH...

Oregon has shot 34.9% from 3-pt on 125-of-358 shooting. Penn State has struggled as of late and is down to 33.3% on 112-of-336 from three. However, Penn State is more efficient from the field though at 48.8% compared to the 46.3% of the Ducks. Penn State also scores more points per game at 84.6 points per game while Oregon scores 79.2 points per game. Oregon and Penn State also both shoot a lot of free throws. The Nittany Lions are 282-of-375 (75.2%) and the Ducks are 266-of-354 (75.1%) Both teams also turn the ball over a lot. Penn State turns the ball over 11.8 times per game and the Ducks at 11.4 turnovers per game. In the Nittany Lions' favor, Penn State earns 9.7 steals per game compared to the 7.3 steals per game of Oregon. Penn State also forces 16.8 turnovers per game. Ranking their opponent at 355th in the nation in turnovers.







KEY MATCHUPS...

The leading scorer for Oregon is 7'0" senior center, Nate Bittle who is averaging 13.9 points per game. Bittle also leads the team with 8.1 rebounds per game and 1.9 blocks per game. Yanic Konan-Niederhäuser will have a large task trying to slow down Bittle but with a team-best 2.3 blocks per game Konan-Niederhäuser is Penn State's best option. In the event of foul trouble, Kachi Nzeh and Miles Goodman may be tasked to cover Bittle. Konan-Niederhäuser also adds 12.3 points per game and 6.8 rebounds per game on 60.8% from the field. Another key player for Oregon is Jackson Shelstad. The 6'0" sophomore guard is putting up 12.3 points per game, 3.2 rebounds per game, a team-best 2.7 assists per game a 1.0 steals per game. Shelstad also only turns the ball over 1.1 time per game. While Ace Baldwin Jr. is the obvious pick to guard Shelstad, with his availability in question we should examine other options. If Baldwin Jr. does not play, Jahvin Carter will likely start at point guard, but Carter is not used as a top defender by Mike Rhoades. Freddie Dilione V or Nick Kern Jr are more realistic options as both are seen as great defenders on this Penn State team. Dilione V scores 9.8 points per game and tallies 1.2 steals per game. Kern Jr is scoring 12.3 points per game while adding 4.7 rebounds per game and 1.4 steals per game. Kern Jr. is also shooting an impressive 63.9% from the field.

HOW TO WATCH...

TV: Peacock - Big Ten Network – Connor Onion (pxp), Nick Bahe (analyst) WHO: Penn State Nittany Lions (12-4) vs Oregon Ducks (14-2) WHEN: 4:00 p.m. ET WHERE: Bryce Jordan Center - University Park, PA SPREAD: Oregon -2.5 PROMOTIONS: Coaches vs. Cancer Game and Alumni Day Game

SERIES HISTORY....

The newly joined Big Ten member in Oregon has only faced Penn State one time in history. The game was at a neutral site and apart of the Steel Bowl Tournament in Pittsburgh. The Ducks won the meeting 76-40 on December 6, 1974.

PROJECTED STARTING LINEUPS....

Projected Starters Penn State Position Oregon Ace Baldwin Jr./Jahvin Carter Guard Jackson Shelstad Freddie Dilione V Guard Jadrian Tracey Zach Hicks Forward/Guard TJ Bamba Nick Kern Jr./Puff Johnson Guard/Forward Brandon Angel Yanic Konan-Niederhäuser Center Nate Bittle



PROJECTED STARTERS RANKED AS RECRUITS....