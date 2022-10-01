TV: Saturday's game will be shown on ESPN with kickoff scheduled for 3:30 p.m. EST. On the call for the game will be Bob Wischusen (play-by-play), Dan Orlovsky (color), Kris Budden (sideline).
*ESPN will be cutting into Saturday's game to show Aaron Judge at-bats. Brace yourself accordingly.
Radio: You can listen to the game of course on the Penn State Radio Network presented by Learfield Sports. You can find your local radio affiliate, here. Steve Jones (play-by-play) and Jack Ham (color) will be on the call.
Betting:
Penn State is currently a 25-point favorite over Northwestern after the line opened at -25.5 in favor of the Nittany Lions. Throughout the week, the line fluctuated between 25 and 26-points for the most part. The over/under for the game is settling in at 51-points.
Weather:
It is going to be a rainy and chilly day in Happy Valley as the area will receive some rain bands from Tropical Rainstorm Ian. As of midnight on Saturday, it is expected to rain for most of Saturday but there will be periods will the rain may subside for a little bit. Temps will rise into the low 50s but the real feel for most of the day will be in the low 40s before dipping into the high 30s as everyone heads home. If you're coming to the game, be sure to dress warm, it will be a chilly one. If you're at home in the area, enjoy a nice day of college football inside.