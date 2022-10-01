TV: Saturday's game will be shown on ESPN with kickoff scheduled for 3:30 p.m. EST. On the call for the game will be Bob Wischusen (play-by-play), Dan Orlovsky (color), Kris Budden (sideline).

*ESPN will be cutting into Saturday's game to show Aaron Judge at-bats. Brace yourself accordingly.

Radio: You can listen to the game of course on the Penn State Radio Network presented by Learfield Sports. You can find your local radio affiliate, here. Steve Jones (play-by-play) and Jack Ham (color) will be on the call.