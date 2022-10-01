Penn State carries its 4-0 record into their Big Ten home opener against Northwestern this afternoon. The Wildcats have struggled mightily this season, just 1-3 so far. The Nittany Lions have looked especially strong overall, going 3-0 in non-conference play and that extra season-opening victory against Purdue. You can never count out the chaos of the Big Ten, especially a sleeping giant like the Wildcats, but being nearly 26-point favorites against Northwestern, a big win is expected. Here are the keys for Penn State to ensure a multi-score victory on Saturday.



1. Run, run, run the ball...

If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it and for Penn State, that is especially true for the running game, having averaged 185.8 rushing yards a game this season. Another 166 yards on the ground against Central Michigan last week resulted in two touchdowns and since that Week 2 game against Ohio, the Nittany Lions have recorded at least two rushing touchdowns as a team a game. Northwestern ranks 91st in the nation in rushing defense, having given up 160.8 rushing yards a game. Give the ball to the freshmen, Nicholas Singleton and Kaytron Allen, and let them get the work done.



2. Stop Northwestern's ground game...

Like how Penn State is one of the best rushing teams in the country, they’re amongst the best rushing defenses in the country as well, currently ranked inside the top 25 with just 91.8 rushing yards a game allowed. Northwestern is in the middle of the pack nationwide in rushing offense, just over 140 rushing yards, but being able to mitigate that and essentially cut in half one of two offensive tactics for the Wildcats reduces an offense that averages 445 total yards of offense a game to one that sits around 360-370. The more you take away the running game, the more the secondary can capitalize off the passing game.



3. Get to Ryan Hilinski

Hilinski has had success throwing the ball in the pocket this season because of a strong offensive line from Northwestern that’s allowed just five sacks this season. Success here means having ample time to throw in the pocket, but having a near 63-percent completion rate and over 1,200 yards passing isn’t bad either. Penn State, one of the better teams at getting sacks this season, with 12 total sacks as a defense so far, needs to force Hilinski on the run, outside of the pocket, in uncomfortable situations. Get him off-balance and those three interceptions he’s thrown so far this season could quickly turn into five or six.



4. Sean Clifford needs to make plays under center...