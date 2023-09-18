The Nittany Lions (3-0) will take on the Wildcats (1-2) at 12:00 p.m. ET (11:00 a.m. CT), with the game televised on the Big Ten Network.

Penn State's week five matchup against Northwestern on September 30 has received its kickoff time and television assignment.

It will mark the 21st matchup between the two programs all time. Penn State has won 15 of the 20 previous matchups, including each of the last two. The two programs last matched up last year in Happy Valley, a 17-7 win for the Nittany Lions on a wet afternoon in Beaver Stadium.

The Nittany Lions also, on their last trip to Evanston in 2017, came out on top 31-7. Out of Penn State's five losses to the Wildcats, three have come in Evanston, the last one being in 2015.

The Wildcats this season are 1-2 under interim head coach David Braun. Former head coach Pat Fitzgerald was fired this past July following a hazing scandal within the program coming to light.

Before Penn State turns its sights towards Northwestern, the Nittany Lions will look to take care of business at home on Saturday evening in their annual White Out matchup as the Iowa Hawkeyes come to town.