Penn State vs. Notre Dame: How to watch, betting lines, and more

Kickoff is just over 24 hours away for the Penn State Nittany Lions and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the Capitol One Orange Bowl and College Football Playoff semifinals in Miami, Florida. The Nittany Lions and Fighting Irish will battle for the opportunity to advance to the National Championship Game.
Happy Valley Insider gets you primed for the matchup with how to watch, betting odds, weather report and more.
WHEN / WHERE / HOW TO WATCH...
When: Thursday, January 9th. 7:30 p.m. ET
Where: Hard Rock Stadium (Capacity 65,326)
TV: ESPN | Sean McDonough (PxP), Greg McElroy (Color), Molly Mcgrath (Sideline)
Radio: Penn State Sports Network | Steve Jones (PxP), Jack Ham (Analyst), Brian Tripp (Sideline)
SPREAD / BETTING TRENDS...
As of Wednesday morning, Penn State is a 1.5-point underdog against the Fighting Irish, and the over/under for the game is set at 45.5 points, via FanDuel Sportsbook.
HEAD COACH COMPARISON...
Penn State - James Franklin (11th year at Penn State; 14th overall)
- Career Record: 125-56
- Record at Penn State: 101-41
- Record against Notre Dame: 0-0
- Career Accolades: 2016 Big Ten Coach of the Year, 2016 Big Ten Champion
Notre Dame - Marcus Freeman (3rd year at Boise State; 3rd overall)
- Career Record: 32-9
- Record at Notre Dame: 32-9
- Record against Penn State: 0-0
-Career Accolades: N/A
WEATHER REPORT...
It is set to be slightly colder than the natives of Miami are accustomed to in South Florida, with temperatures being in the low 60s by kickoff on Thursday.
SERIES HISTORY BETWEEN THE TWO PROGRAMS...
ALL TIME RECORD: 9-9-1
The two storied college football programs have faced off 19 times across their respective histories, having a dead split in the all-time series, with a record of 9-9-1. The last matchup came in September 2007, when the Nittany Lions dismantled the Irish 31-10 in the first ever White Out game at Beaver Stadium. Prior to that, Notre Dame had won four of six.
The Orange Bowl will also be the first time the two have played in the postseason since the 1976 Gator Bowl, when Notre Dame knocked off Joe Paterno and company 20-9.
--------------------------------------------------------------
