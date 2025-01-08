Penn State vs. Notre Dame: How to watch, betting lines, and more

Kickoff is just over 24 hours away for the Penn State Nittany Lions and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the Capitol One Orange Bowl and College Football Playoff semifinals in Miami, Florida. The Nittany Lions and Fighting Irish will battle for the opportunity to advance to the National Championship Game. Happy Valley Insider gets you primed for the matchup with how to watch, betting odds, weather report and more.

WHEN / WHERE / HOW TO WATCH...

When: Thursday, January 9th. 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Hard Rock Stadium (Capacity 65,326) TV: ESPN | Sean McDonough (PxP), Greg McElroy (Color), Molly Mcgrath (Sideline) Radio: Penn State Sports Network | Steve Jones (PxP), Jack Ham (Analyst), Brian Tripp (Sideline)

SPREAD / BETTING TRENDS...

As of Wednesday morning, Penn State is a 1.5-point underdog against the Fighting Irish, and the over/under for the game is set at 45.5 points, via FanDuel Sportsbook.

Notre Dame's 2024 Betting Trends Opponent Spread Over/Under Result Texas A&M +3 (COV) 47 (UNDER) 23-13 ND Northern Illinois -28 (DNC) 47 (UNDER) 16-14 NIU Purdue -7.5 (COV) 47 (OVER) 66-7 ND Miami (OH) -27.5 (DNC) 43.5 (UNDER) 28-3 ND Louisville -6.5 (COV) 45 (OVER) 31-24 ND Stanford -23 (COV) 45.5 (OVER) 49-7 ND Georgia Tech -13.5 (COV) 50 (UNDER) 31-13 ND Navy -13.5 (COV) 50.5 (OVER) 51-14 ND Florida State -25 (COV) 44 (OVER) 52-3 ND Virginia -20.5 (COV) 51.5 (UNDER) 35-14 ND Army -14.5 (COV) 45 (OVER) 49-14 ND USC -7.5 (COV) 51.5 (OVER) 49-35 ND Indiana -7 (COV) 50.5 (UNDER) 27-17 ND Georgia -1 (COV) 45.5 (UNDER) 23-10 ND

Penn State Betting Trends Opponent Spread Over/Under Result West Virginia -7.5 (COV) 49 (UNDER) 34-12 PSU Bowling Green -34 (DNC) 51 (OVER) 34-27 PSU Kent State -49 (COV) 57.5 (UNDER) 56-0 PSU Illinois -19.5 (DNC) 48 (UNDER) 21-7 PSU UCLA -29.5 (DNC) 47.5 (UNDER) 27-11 PSU USC -3.5 (DNC) 51.5 (OVER) 33-30 PSU Wisconsin -6.5 (COV) 47 (UNDER) 28-13 PSU Ohio State +3.5 (DNC) 47.5 (UNDER) 20-13 OSU Washington -12.5 (COV) 45.5 (UNDER) 35-6 PSU Purdue -28.5 (COV) 50.5 (OVER) 49-10 PSU Minnesota -11.5 (DNC) 45 (OVER) 26-25 PSU Maryland -24.5 (COV) 50.5 (OVER) 44-7 PSU Oregon +3 (DNC) 51.5 (OVER) 45-37 ORE SMU -9 (COV) 52 (UNDER) 38-10 PSU Boise State -12 (COV) 55 (UNDER) 31-14 PSU

HEAD COACH COMPARISON...

Penn State - James Franklin (11th year at Penn State; 14th overall) - Career Record: 125-56 - Record at Penn State: 101-41 - Record against Notre Dame: 0-0 - Career Accolades: 2016 Big Ten Coach of the Year, 2016 Big Ten Champion

Notre Dame - Marcus Freeman (3rd year at Boise State; 3rd overall) - Career Record: 32-9 - Record at Notre Dame: 32-9 - Record against Penn State: 0-0 -Career Accolades: N/A

WEATHER REPORT...

It is set to be slightly colder than the natives of Miami are accustomed to in South Florida, with temperatures being in the low 60s by kickoff on Thursday.

SERIES HISTORY BETWEEN THE TWO PROGRAMS...