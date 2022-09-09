Penn State's home opener is on Saturday afternoon against the Ohio Bobcats with kickoff scheduled at 12:00 p.m. That also means that for the first time this season, Penn State will have the opportunity to host recruiting targets and commitments from the 2023, 2024, 2025, and 2026 recruiting cycles.

This weekend, Penn State will have a rather large group of recruits on campus with over 60 recruits expecting to make the trip. Nittany Nation subscribers can view the entire list of recruits expected on campus, here.

Among those visitors include numerous commitments already, one official visitor, and many top targets in the 2024 and 2025 recruiting cycles. Below, we highlight ten of those targets as names to know this weekend.



