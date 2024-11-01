Penn State vs. Ohio State: How to watch, betting lines, and more

The Penn State Nittany Lions (7-0) has the moment they've been waiting all year for. Ohio State (6-1) comes to Beaver Stadium for the biggest game of the year and one that could define Penn State's 2024 campaign.
Happy Valley Insider gets you primed for the matchup with how to watch, betting odds, weather report and more.
JOIN TODAY AND GET 30 DAYS FREE! | THE LIONS DEN FORUM | PENN STATE FOOTBALL 2025 RECRUITING CLASS | PENN STATE BASKETBALL RECRUITING
WHEN / WHERE / HOW TO WATCH...
When: Saturday, November 2nd. 12:00 p.m. ET
Where: University Park, (Capacity 106,572)
TV: FOX | Gus Johnson (PxP), Joel Klatt (Color), Jenny Taft (Sideline)
Radio: Penn State Sports Network | Steve Jones (PxP), Jack Ham (Analyst), Brian Tripp (Sideline)
SiriusXM: 85/372/SXM App
SPREAD / BETTING TRENDS...
As of Friday morning, Penn State is a 3.5-point underdog (+128 moneyline) against the Buckeyes, and the over/under for the game is set at 46.5 points, via FanDuel Sportsbook.
HEAD COACH COMPARISON...
Penn State - James Franklin (11th year at Penn State; 12th overall)
- Career Record: 119-54
- Record at Penn State: 95-39
- Record against Ohio State: 1-9
- Career Accolades: 2016 Big Ten Coach of the Year, 2016 Big Ten Champion
Ohio State Buckeyes - Ryan Day (7th year at Ohio State; 7th overall)
- Career Record: 62-9
- Record at Ohio State: 62-9
- Record against Penn State: 5-0
-Career Accolades: 2019 Big Ten Coach of the Year, 2x Big Ten Champion
WEATHER REPORT...
It is set to be a brisk morning in State College with temperatures around 50 degrees by the noon kickoff time. That will increase to around 56 degrees by the end of the game, while being clear skies and a 0% chance of precipitation.
SERIES HISTORY BETWEEN THE TWO PROGRAMS...
ALL TIME RECORD: Ohio State 23-8
It's been eight years since the Nittany Lions beat Ohio State, with the last victory coming in 2016. That recent stretch of defeats has created an even bigger hole in the all-time series as the Buckeyes are 23-8 all-time against Penn State. James Franklin's performances in big games have told the story for the Nittany Lions, and Saturday provides an opportunity for him and the program to change the narrative and vault this team into another tier.
--------------------------------------------------------------
• Subscribe to our YouTube Channel
•Talk about it inside The Lions Den Message Board