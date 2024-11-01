Penn State vs. Ohio State: How to watch, betting lines, and more

The Penn State Nittany Lions (7-0) has the moment they've been waiting all year for. Ohio State (6-1) comes to Beaver Stadium for the biggest game of the year and one that could define Penn State's 2024 campaign. Happy Valley Insider gets you primed for the matchup with how to watch, betting odds, weather report and more.

WHEN / WHERE / HOW TO WATCH...

When: Saturday, November 2nd. 12:00 p.m. ET Where: University Park, (Capacity 106,572) TV: FOX | Gus Johnson (PxP), Joel Klatt (Color), Jenny Taft (Sideline) Radio: Penn State Sports Network | Steve Jones (PxP), Jack Ham (Analyst), Brian Tripp (Sideline) SiriusXM: 85/372/SXM App

SPREAD / BETTING TRENDS...

As of Friday morning, Penn State is a 3.5-point underdog (+128 moneyline) against the Buckeyes, and the over/under for the game is set at 46.5 points, via FanDuel Sportsbook.

Ohio State Betting Trends Opponent Spread Over/Under Result Akron -49 (DNC) 56 (OVER) 52-6 OSU Western Michigan -37 (COV) 54.5 (OVER) 56-0 OSU Marshall -39.5 (DNC) 54.5 (OVER) 49-14 OSU Michigan State -23.5 (COV) 48.5 (UNDER) 38-7 OSU Iowa -17.5 (COV) 46 (UNDER) 35-7 OSU Oregon -3.5 (DNC) 54.5 (OVER) 32-31 ORE Nebraska -25 (DNC) 48 (UNDER) 21-17 OSU

Penn State Betting Trends Opponent Spread Over/Under Result West Virginia -7.5 (COV) 49 (UNDER) 34-12 PSU Bowling Green -34 (DNC) 51 (OVER) 34-27 PSU Kent State -49 (COV) 57.5 (UNDER) 56-0 PSU Illinois -19.5 (DNC) 48 (UNDER) 21-7 PSU UCLA -29.5 (DNC) 47.5 (UNDER) 27-11 PSU USC -3.5 (DNC) 51.5 (OVER) 33-30 PSU Wisconsin -6.5 (COV) 47 (UNDER) 28-13 PSU

HEAD COACH COMPARISON...

Penn State - James Franklin (11th year at Penn State; 12th overall) - Career Record: 119-54

- Record at Penn State: 95-39

- Record against Ohio State: 1-9

- Career Accolades: 2016 Big Ten Coach of the Year, 2016 Big Ten Champion Ohio State Buckeyes - Ryan Day (7th year at Ohio State; 7th overall) - Career Record: 62-9

- Record at Ohio State: 62-9

- Record against Penn State: 5-0

-Career Accolades: 2019 Big Ten Coach of the Year, 2x Big Ten Champion

WEATHER REPORT...

It is set to be a brisk morning in State College with temperatures around 50 degrees by the noon kickoff time. That will increase to around 56 degrees by the end of the game, while being clear skies and a 0% chance of precipitation.

SERIES HISTORY BETWEEN THE TWO PROGRAMS...