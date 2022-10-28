Penn State vs Ohio State: How to watch, betting odds, and weather
How to watch/listen:
TV: Saturday's game will be shown on FOX with kickoff scheduled for 12:00 p.m. EST. On the call for the game will be Gus Johnson (play-by-play), Joel Klatt (color), and Jenny Taft (sideline)
Radio: You can listen to the game of course on the Penn State Radio Network presented by Learfield Sports. You can find your local radio affiliate, here. Steve Jones (play-by-play) and Jack Ham (color) will be on the call.
Streaming: Those who want to stream the game can do so on the Fox Sports app.
Betting:
Ohio State is currently a 15.5-point favorite over the Nittany Lions with the over/under set at 61. The spread for the game has moved up and down throughout the week, going as low as -14.5 in favor of the Buckeyes and up to -16.
All-time, Ohio State leads the series between the two schools 22-14. The Buckeyes have won 16 of the last 20 matchups between the two programs including each of the last five.
Weather:
It may be a little chilly in the morning for the early arrivers but by kickoff, it will be in the low-to-mid 50s with a slight breeze throughout the game. No precipitation is expected during the game on Saturday.
What time....?
Do parking lots open? Parking lots will open earlier than usual on Saturday as fans can begin arriving at 6:00 a.m.
Does the Beaver Stadium block party begin: The Beaver Stadium block party will begin at 8:00 a.m.
Do gates Open: Beaver Stadium gates open at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday afternoon.
Is the team arrival: The team arrival on Saturday is scheduled for 10:00 a.m.
Pre-game ceremony: The pre-game ceremony will begin at 11:40 a.m. and there will be a flyover.
