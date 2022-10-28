How to watch/listen:

TV: Saturday's game will be shown on FOX with kickoff scheduled for 12:00 p.m. EST. On the call for the game will be Gus Johnson (play-by-play), Joel Klatt (color), and Jenny Taft (sideline) Radio: You can listen to the game of course on the Penn State Radio Network presented by Learfield Sports. You can find your local radio affiliate, here. Steve Jones (play-by-play) and Jack Ham (color) will be on the call. Streaming: Those who want to stream the game can do so on the Fox Sports app.

Betting:

Ohio State is currently a 15.5-point favorite over the Nittany Lions with the over/under set at 61. The spread for the game has moved up and down throughout the week, going as low as -14.5 in favor of the Buckeyes and up to -16. All-time, Ohio State leads the series between the two schools 22-14. The Buckeyes have won 16 of the last 20 matchups between the two programs including each of the last five.

Weather:

It may be a little chilly in the morning for the early arrivers but by kickoff, it will be in the low-to-mid 50s with a slight breeze throughout the game. No precipitation is expected during the game on Saturday.

What time....?