Penn State vs Ohio State officially a top five matchup in week 10

On Sunday, the Penn State Nittany Lions were ranked in the AP Poll as the No. 3 team in the country. The Ohio State Buckeyes are one spot behind the Nittany Lions at No. 4.

The Penn State Nittany Lions' week 10 matchup against the Ohio State Buckeyes is officially the first top five matchup at Beaver Stadium since the 1999 season.

The Nittany Lions did not see any movement in their ranking this week following a 28-13 win over the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium on Saturday night in Madison. It was a gutsy win for the Nittany Lions that saw backup quarterback, redshirt sophomore Beau Pribula lead the Nittany Lions to victory after trailing 10-7 at halftime.

Penn State is also ranked No. 3 in the US LBM Coaches Poll, once again one spot ahead of the Nittany Lions' week 10 opponent, the Ohio State Buckeyes.

In both polls, the Oregon Ducks lead the way as the No. 1 team in the country with the Georgia Bulldogs coming in at No. 2. Overall, the top seven in both polls is identical, in order the top seven is as follows; Oregon, Georgia, Penn State, Ohio State, Miami, Texas, and Tennessee.

The first difference between the two polls is at No. 8 where Notre Dame is ranked in the AP Poll while Clemson is ranked No. 8 in the coaches poll. The Tigers are ranked No. 11 in the AP Poll.

Rounding out the top 10 in the AP is BYU and Texas A&M while Notre Dame and Iowa State round out the coaches poll. The full rankings can be seen below.