Published Oct 27, 2024
Penn State vs Ohio State officially a top five matchup in week 10
circle avatar
Dylan Callaghan-Croley  •  Happy Valley Insider
Editor
Twitter
@RivalsDylanCC

The Penn State Nittany Lions' week 10 matchup against the Ohio State Buckeyes is officially the first top five matchup at Beaver Stadium since the 1999 season.

On Sunday, the Penn State Nittany Lions were ranked in the AP Poll as the No. 3 team in the country. The Ohio State Buckeyes are one spot behind the Nittany Lions at No. 4.

The Nittany Lions did not see any movement in their ranking this week following a 28-13 win over the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium on Saturday night in Madison. It was a gutsy win for the Nittany Lions that saw backup quarterback, redshirt sophomore Beau Pribula lead the Nittany Lions to victory after trailing 10-7 at halftime.

Penn State is also ranked No. 3 in the US LBM Coaches Poll, once again one spot ahead of the Nittany Lions' week 10 opponent, the Ohio State Buckeyes.

In both polls, the Oregon Ducks lead the way as the No. 1 team in the country with the Georgia Bulldogs coming in at No. 2. Overall, the top seven in both polls is identical, in order the top seven is as follows; Oregon, Georgia, Penn State, Ohio State, Miami, Texas, and Tennessee.

The first difference between the two polls is at No. 8 where Notre Dame is ranked in the AP Poll while Clemson is ranked No. 8 in the coaches poll. The Tigers are ranked No. 11 in the AP Poll.

Rounding out the top 10 in the AP is BYU and Texas A&M while Notre Dame and Iowa State round out the coaches poll. The full rankings can be seen below.

AP POLL

1. Oregon

2. Georgia

3. Penn State

4. Ohio State

5. Miami

6. Texas

7. Tennessee

8. Notre Dame

9. BYU

10. Texas A&M

11. Clemson

12. Iowa State

13. Indiana

14. Alabama

15. Boise State

16. LSU

17. Kansas State

18. Pittsburgh

19. Ole Miss

20. SMU

21. Army

22. Washington State

23. Colorado

24. Illinois

25. Missouri

COACHES POLL

1. Oregon

2. Georgia

3. Penn State

4. Ohio State

5. Miami

6. Texas

7. Tennessee

8. Clemson

9. Notre Dame

10. Iowa State

11. Texas A&M

12. BYU

13. Indiana

14. Alabama

15. Kansas State

16. LSU

17. Pittsburgh

18. Ole Miss

19. Boise State

20. SMU

21. Army

22. Washington State

23. Missouri

24. Illinois

25. Memphis

