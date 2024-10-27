Penn State vs Ohio State officially a top five matchup in week 10

in other news
Penn State dodges Wisconsin upset bid 28-13 despite Drew Allar's injury
Saturday night had "trap game" written all over it, but Penn State survives after strong second half.
Penn State DE Dani Dennis-Sutton leaves Wisconsin game with injury
A second Penn State starter appears to be out for the rest of the game.
Penn State QB Drew Allar leaves game against Wisconsin
The Penn State Nittany Lions will be without their starting quarterback the rest of the way against the Wisocnsin.
AS IT HAPPENED - Q4: No. 3 Penn State 28- Wisconsin 13
Follow along as No. 3 Penn State takes on Wisconsin at Camp Randall.
GAME THREAD: Penn State Football versus Wisconsin Badgers
Follow along with fellow Penn State Football fans chat in our Wisconsin game thread here.
The Penn State Nittany Lions' week 10 matchup against the Ohio State Buckeyes is officially the first top five matchup at Beaver Stadium since the 1999 season.
On Sunday, the Penn State Nittany Lions were ranked in the AP Poll as the No. 3 team in the country. The Ohio State Buckeyes are one spot behind the Nittany Lions at No. 4.
The Nittany Lions did not see any movement in their ranking this week following a 28-13 win over the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium on Saturday night in Madison. It was a gutsy win for the Nittany Lions that saw backup quarterback, redshirt sophomore Beau Pribula lead the Nittany Lions to victory after trailing 10-7 at halftime.
Penn State is also ranked No. 3 in the US LBM Coaches Poll, once again one spot ahead of the Nittany Lions' week 10 opponent, the Ohio State Buckeyes.
In both polls, the Oregon Ducks lead the way as the No. 1 team in the country with the Georgia Bulldogs coming in at No. 2. Overall, the top seven in both polls is identical, in order the top seven is as follows; Oregon, Georgia, Penn State, Ohio State, Miami, Texas, and Tennessee.
The first difference between the two polls is at No. 8 where Notre Dame is ranked in the AP Poll while Clemson is ranked No. 8 in the coaches poll. The Tigers are ranked No. 11 in the AP Poll.
Rounding out the top 10 in the AP is BYU and Texas A&M while Notre Dame and Iowa State round out the coaches poll. The full rankings can be seen below.
AP POLL
1. Oregon
2. Georgia
3. Penn State
4. Ohio State
5. Miami
6. Texas
7. Tennessee
8. Notre Dame
9. BYU
10. Texas A&M
11. Clemson
12. Iowa State
13. Indiana
14. Alabama
15. Boise State
16. LSU
17. Kansas State
18. Pittsburgh
19. Ole Miss
20. SMU
21. Army
22. Washington State
23. Colorado
24. Illinois
25. Missouri
COACHES POLL
1. Oregon
2. Georgia
3. Penn State
4. Ohio State
5. Miami
6. Texas
7. Tennessee
8. Clemson
9. Notre Dame
10. Iowa State
11. Texas A&M
12. BYU
13. Indiana
14. Alabama
15. Kansas State
16. LSU
17. Pittsburgh
18. Ole Miss
19. Boise State
20. SMU
21. Army
22. Washington State
23. Missouri
24. Illinois
25. Memphis
