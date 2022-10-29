Saturday afternoon will be absolutely rocking at Beaver Stadium as Penn State welcomes in the No. 2 team in the nation, the Ohio State Buckeyes, a team that has beaten the Nittany Lions five games straight to this point. The Buckeyes are firing on all cylinders, but just because they’re on such a roll doesn’t mean chaos cannot ensue in Happy Valley. We’ve discussed the keys to victory, but here are some key players for both teams on Saturday.



© Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports (© Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports)

Ohio State:

WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba Smith-Njigba is expected to play on Saturday after a hamstring injury suffered against Notre Dame has sidelined him for four of Ohio State’s first seven games this season. Last season saw him explode onto the college football scene, racking up over 1,600 receiving yards and nine receiving touchdowns in 13 games. That included his insane performance in the Rose Bowl, 15 receptions for 347 receiving yards and three receiving touchdowns. Most likely, Smith-Njigba will have limited snaps on Saturday, but his impact on the field will be immeasurable.

DT Mike Hall Jr. Ohio State’s defense is always amongst the best in the country and as a sophomore, Hall has done a fantastic job on the front seven for the Buckeyes, leading the team in tackles for loss (7.5) and sacks (4.5). He’s shown himself to be one of the best pass rushers in college football and being able to penetrate Penn State’s offensive line will be key to a Buckeye victory. Hall is someone who, even in the face of great O-line talent, can break through and make plays.

RB TreVeyon Henderson The sophomore has been a spectacular backup option alongside leading rusher Miyan Williams for the Buckeyes. Henderson is averaging nearly six yards a carry while recording 474 rushing yards and four rushing touchdowns on the season. The attention for Saturday will most definitely be on Williams, which should free up Henderson to get more space and make the most of it. He’s most definitely not an afterthought for OSU and will be getting plenty of touches on Saturday.



© Dan Rainville / USA TODAY NETWORK (© Dan Rainville / USA TODAY NETWORK)

Penn State: