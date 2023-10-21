The Penn State Nittany Lions and Ohio State Buckeyes are locked up in a defensive battle with Penn State heading into halftime down 10-6. Here are a few quick thoughts on the first half of action.

The Positives

- Nicholas Singleton is running with confidence today something we didn't really see before last week against UMass. Singleton is averaging six carries for 45 yards including a long of 20. - The Penn State defense all things considered has done a damn good job. They're struggling with Marvin Harrison Jr a bit, though 35 of his 75 yards did come on one play. - The defensive pressure has been able to get to McCord a bit, who hasn't looked all that great, completing just 11-of-21 passing attempts for 125 yards. - Penn State's defense is keeping Ohio State to 3.1 yards per carry.

The Negatives

- There were a lot of question marks if Drew Allar would be able to rise to the moment. It was a very rough first half for the Nittany Lions signal caller in his home coming, completing 6-of-17 passing attempts for 91 yards. - Marvin Harrison Jr cannot be stopped, he can only be slowed down. Well he's on track for a pretty good day for the Buckeyes, totaling five receptions for 75 yards. - Penn State star defensive end Chop Robinson left the game with what appeared to be an upper body injury. He seems unlikely to return. - Kalen King had two costly penalties on Ohio State's touchdown drive including a holding that negated a would be defensive touchdown for Penn State. - Penn State is 0-for-7 on third down.

What to watch for in the second half