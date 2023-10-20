Kickoff is less than 24 hours away, which means it's time to get down to the nitty-gritty. Below, members of the Happy Valley Insider staff give their predictions for No. 7 Penn State's Saturday afternoon matchup against the No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes.

Dylan Callaghan-Croley (Managing Editor)

I think it's fair to say that Saturday is the most important game of the James Franklin era. It has the chance to be Penn State “finishing” that journey from being a great program to an elite program. A win on Saturday wouldn't mean that the job is done for the Nittany Lions, but it has the opportunity to be a monumental win in the history of the program.

Entering Saturday, I firmly believe that the Nittany Lions are the better team, but it doesn't make this an easy one to pick. There are very few places in college football that are harder to play in than The Horseshoe, and this Ohio State team is an elite one. That being said, as I said above, I believe Penn State is the better team through the first seven weeks of the season. For the first time in a long time, the quarterback position is not widely in favor of the Buckeyes and should be considered a tossup. I think that's an important factor coming into this game.

That being said, I believe this Penn State defense is not just the best in the Big Ten but the best in the Big Ten, and it really doesn't have any glaring weaknesses. The defensive tackle spot could be a bit of a question on Saturday, but the defensive ends, linebackers, and secondary are good as they come. It's that defensive end spot that I believe is where the difference may be on Saturday, the Nittany Lions have four or five legitimate pass rushers who they believe could get to Kyle McCord in this game and if they can get to Kyle McCord on a regular basis, it could end up being a long day for the Buckeyes offense.

The Penn State defense as a whole has played with a swagger that we have not seen in Happy Valley in quite a while, and they appear to be a team on a mission. It's also a defense designed to specifically beat the team across from them on Saturday afternoon.

Offensively, it's fair to question if the Nittany Lions will have the explosiveness to win this game, but I'm not sure if they'll need it to beat this Ohio State team. This is a much better offensive line than a lot of outside media members give it credit for, their pass protection has been very good this season and their run blocking has gotten the job done. Finally, for the first time perhaps in a long time, Penn State has the depth on both sides of the ball that can last four quarters with Ohio State.

Penn State 27 - Ohio State 24