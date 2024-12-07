Penn State vs. Oregon: How to watch, betting lines, and more

The No. 3 Penn State Nittany Lions (11-1) are headed to Indianapolis to take on No. 1 Oregon with the Big Ten Championship Game on the line in Lucas Oil Stadium.
Happy Valley Insider gets you primed for the matchup with how to watch, betting odds, weather report and more.
JOIN TODAY AND GET 30 DAYS FREE! | THE LIONS DEN FORUM | PENN STATE FOOTBALL 2025 RECRUITING CLASS | PENN STATE BASKETBALL RECRUITING
WHEN / WHERE / HOW TO WATCH...
When: Saturday, December 7th. 8:00 p.m. ET
Where: Lucas Oil Stadium (Capacity 70,000)
TV: FOX | Gus Johnson (PxP), Joel Klatt (Color), Jenny Taft (Sideline)
Radio: Penn State Sports Network | Steve Jones (PxP), Jack Ham (Analyst), Brian Tripp (Sideline)
SPREAD / BETTING TRENDS...
As of Friday morning, Penn State is a 3.5-point favorite against the Ducks, and the over/under for the game is set at 50.5 points, via FanDuel Sportsbook.
HEAD COACH COMPARISON...
Penn State - James Franklin (11th year at Penn State; 14th overall)
- Career Record: 123-55
- Record at Penn State: 99-40
- Record against Oregon: 0-0
- Career Accolades: 2016 Big Ten Coach of the Year, 2016 Big Ten Champion
Oregon - Dan Lanning (3rd year at Minnesota; 3rd overall)
- Career Record: 34-5
- Record at Oregon: 34-5
- Record against Penn State: 0-0
-Career Accolades: N/A
WEATHER REPORT...
Mother nature will not enter the equation for this game with Lucas Oil Stadium being a dome.
SERIES HISTORY BETWEEN THE TWO PROGRAMS...
ALL TIME RECORD: Penn State 3-1
Penn State and Oregon have seldomly met on the gridiron, with just four games in the all-time series, all of which coming before the turn of the century. The Nittany Lions took two of three matchups in the 1960s, with the Ducks winning their first and only game in the series in 1964. The two teams played 30 years later in the 1994 Rose Bowl, with Joe Paterno and the Nittany Lions winning 38-20 in Pasadena.
The series is set to become more prevalent in the coming years with the Ducks joining the Big Ten, and the first meeting as conference foes is a big one in Indianapolis.
--------------------------------------------------------------
• Subscribe to our YouTube Channel
•Talk about it inside The Lions Den Message Board