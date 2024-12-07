Penn State vs. Oregon: How to watch, betting lines, and more

The No. 3 Penn State Nittany Lions (11-1) are headed to Indianapolis to take on No. 1 Oregon with the Big Ten Championship Game on the line in Lucas Oil Stadium. Happy Valley Insider gets you primed for the matchup with how to watch, betting odds, weather report and more.

WHEN / WHERE / HOW TO WATCH...

When: Saturday, December 7th. 8:00 p.m. ET Where: Lucas Oil Stadium (Capacity 70,000) TV: FOX | Gus Johnson (PxP), Joel Klatt (Color), Jenny Taft (Sideline) Radio: Penn State Sports Network | Steve Jones (PxP), Jack Ham (Analyst), Brian Tripp (Sideline)

SPREAD / BETTING TRENDS...

As of Friday morning, Penn State is a 3.5-point favorite against the Ducks, and the over/under for the game is set at 50.5 points, via FanDuel Sportsbook.

Oregon's 2024 Betting Trends Opponent Spread Over/Under Result Idaho -49.5 (DNC) 60.5 (UNDER) 24-14 ORE Boise State -18.5 (DNC) 61.5 (OVER) 37-34 ORE Oregon State -18 (COV) 49.5 (OVER) 49-14 ORE UCLA -24 (DNC) 55.5 (UNDER) 34-13 ORE Michigan State -23 (DNC) 52.5 (UNDER) 31-10 ORE Ohio State +3.5 (COV) 54.5 (OVER) 32-31 ORE Purdue -30 (COV) 61 (DNC) 35-0 ORE Illinois -22 (COV) 54.5 (UNDER) 38-9 ORE Michigan -14.5 (COV) 45 (OVER) 38-17 ORE Maryland -24 (DNC) 57.5 (UNDER) 39-18 ORE Wisconsin -13.5 (DNC) 49.5 (UNDER) 16-13 ORE Washington -19 (COV) 50.5 (OVER) 49-21 ORE

Penn State Betting Trends Opponent Spread Over/Under Result West Virginia -7.5 (COV) 49 (UNDER) 34-12 PSU Bowling Green -34 (DNC) 51 (OVER) 34-27 PSU Kent State -49 (COV) 57.5 (UNDER) 56-0 PSU Illinois -19.5 (DNC) 48 (UNDER) 21-7 PSU UCLA -29.5 (DNC) 47.5 (UNDER) 27-11 PSU USC -3.5 (DNC) 51.5 (OVER) 33-30 PSU Wisconsin -6.5 (COV) 47 (UNDER) 28-13 PSU Ohio State +3.5 (DNC) 47.5 (UNDER) 20-13 OSU Washington -12.5 (COV) 45.5 (UNDER) 35-6 PSU Purdue -28.5 (COV) 50.5 (OVER) 49-10 PSU Minnesota -11.5 (DNC) 45 (OVER) 26-25 PSU Maryland -24.5 (COV) 50.5 (OVER) 44-7 PSU

HEAD COACH COMPARISON...

Penn State - James Franklin (11th year at Penn State; 14th overall) - Career Record: 123-55

- Record at Penn State: 99-40

- Record against Oregon: 0-0

- Career Accolades: 2016 Big Ten Coach of the Year, 2016 Big Ten Champion Oregon - Dan Lanning (3rd year at Minnesota; 3rd overall) - Career Record: 34-5

- Record at Oregon: 34-5

- Record against Penn State: 0-0

-Career Accolades: N/A

WEATHER REPORT...

Mother nature will not enter the equation for this game with Lucas Oil Stadium being a dome.

SERIES HISTORY BETWEEN THE TWO PROGRAMS...