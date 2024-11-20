Penn State vs. Purdue Fort-Wayne: Preview, how to watch, and more

Following a blowout win over Virginia Tech in Baltimore, Penn State men’s basketball is receiving votes in the AP Top 25 poll for the first time since the 2020 season. Purdue Fort-Wayne stands between the Nittany Lions and a 5-0 record to begin the 2024-25 campaign.
Ranked 116th in KenPom, the Mastodons of Purdue Fort-Wayne will be the second toughest opponent the Nittany Lions have seen this season, just behind 111th Virginia Tech. Purdue Fort-Wayne enters the game 3-1, coming off two straight dominating wins over Bethune Cookman and Southern Indiana. The Mastodons have a high-level offense, ranking in the top 50 in the nation in offensive efficiency, effective field goal %, three-point %, and two-point %, all while playing at the third fastest tempo. They have scored 90+ points in all three of their wins this year. However, they haven’t seen a defense as good as Penn State’s.
Happy Valley Insider gets you primed for the matchup with how to watch, betting odds, and more.
With that being said, here’s everything you need to know about today’s game.
TV/STREAM: BTN+
WHO: Penn State Nittany Lions (4-0) vs Purdue - Fort Wayne (3-1)
WHEN: 7:00 p.m.
WHERE: Bryce Jordan Center - University Park, Pennsylvania
SPREAD: Penn State -16.5pts
Series History
Penn State and Purdue Fort-Wayne have played each other just once before tonight’s matchup. That game took place on December 28th, 2005, and the Nittany Lions won by a score of 74-59.
RANKINGS COMPARISON
Stat Comparison
Projected Starting Lineups
--------------------------------------------------------------
