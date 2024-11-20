Published Nov 20, 2024
Penn State vs. Purdue Fort-Wayne: Preview, how to watch, and more
Austin Mitchell  •  Happy Valley Insider
Following a blowout win over Virginia Tech in Baltimore, Penn State men’s basketball is receiving votes in the AP Top 25 poll for the first time since the 2020 season. Purdue Fort-Wayne stands between the Nittany Lions and a 5-0 record to begin the 2024-25 campaign.

Ranked 116th in KenPom, the Mastodons of Purdue Fort-Wayne will be the second toughest opponent the Nittany Lions have seen this season, just behind 111th Virginia Tech. Purdue Fort-Wayne enters the game 3-1, coming off two straight dominating wins over Bethune Cookman and Southern Indiana. The Mastodons have a high-level offense, ranking in the top 50 in the nation in offensive efficiency, effective field goal %, three-point %, and two-point %, all while playing at the third fastest tempo. They have scored 90+ points in all three of their wins this year. However, they haven’t seen a defense as good as Penn State’s.

Happy Valley Insider gets you primed for the matchup with how to watch, betting odds, and more.

With that being said, here’s everything you need to know about today’s game.

How to Watch: Penn State vs Virginia Tech

TV/STREAM: BTN+

WHO: Penn State Nittany Lions (4-0) vs Purdue - Fort Wayne (3-1)

WHEN: 7:00 p.m.

WHERE: Bryce Jordan Center - University Park, Pennsylvania

SPREAD: Penn State -16.5pts

Series History

Penn State and Purdue Fort-Wayne have played each other just once before tonight’s matchup. That game took place on December 28th, 2005, and the Nittany Lions won by a score of 74-59.


RANKINGS COMPARISON

Penn StateRankingPurdue Fort Wayne

86

2023-24 NET RANKING

157

44

ESPN BPI

119

33

KENPOM

116

48

T-Rank

152

40

Haslam

105

Stat Comparison

Penn StateSTATPurdue Fort Wayne

97.3

Points Per Game

87.8

51.5%

FG %

49.0%

38.8%

3-PT %

36.7%

73.0%

FT%

82.3%

1.239

Off. Efficiency

1.151

39.3

Rebounds per game

35.0

11.3

Off. Rebounds per game

9.0

28.0

Def. Rebounds per game

26.0

15.3

Steals per game

9.3

5.3

Blocks per game

4.0

18.3

Assists per game

12.0

2.375

Assist / Turnover Ratio

1.839

61.5

Opponent Points per game

66.3

0.784

Defensive Efficiency

0.996

78.5

Tempo

73.0

Projected Starting Lineups

Penn StatePOSITIONPurdue Fort Wayne

Ace Baldwin

Guard

Rasheed Bello

Freddie Dilione V

Guard

Jalen Jackson

Zach Hicks

Forward / Guard

Jaydon Young

Puff Johnson

Forward/Guard

Quinton Morton-Robertson

Yanic Konan Niederhauser

Center/Forward

Maximus Nelson

