Penn State vs. Purdue Fort-Wayne: Preview, how to watch, and more

Following a blowout win over Virginia Tech in Baltimore, Penn State men’s basketball is receiving votes in the AP Top 25 poll for the first time since the 2020 season. Purdue Fort-Wayne stands between the Nittany Lions and a 5-0 record to begin the 2024-25 campaign.

Ranked 116th in KenPom, the Mastodons of Purdue Fort-Wayne will be the second toughest opponent the Nittany Lions have seen this season, just behind 111th Virginia Tech. Purdue Fort-Wayne enters the game 3-1, coming off two straight dominating wins over Bethune Cookman and Southern Indiana. The Mastodons have a high-level offense, ranking in the top 50 in the nation in offensive efficiency, effective field goal %, three-point %, and two-point %, all while playing at the third fastest tempo. They have scored 90+ points in all three of their wins this year. However, they haven’t seen a defense as good as Penn State’s.

Happy Valley Insider gets you primed for the matchup with how to watch, betting odds, and more.