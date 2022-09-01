Good morning Nittany Nation and congratulations, you've made it to the kickoff of the 2022 Penn State football season. The Nittany Lions will kick off their season this evening at 8:00 p.m. in West Lafayette, IN.
Let's take a look at the weather forecast as of midnight on Thursday.
It will be a beautiful Thursday in West Lafayette, reaching a high of 87 in mid-afternoon with a real feel of 93. As kickoff approaches, it will drop into the high 70s with a real feel of 80 at kickoff. No precipitation is expected in West Lafayette tomorrow with a humidity level of 59%. The wind should be minimal with wind gusts at about 2 mph. As the game goes on tomorrow, it will continue to cool off but will remain a pleasant temperature falling just into the low 70s. It will be a fantastic day for football and should be picture-perfect conditions at kickoff with no impact on the game.
Forecast in State College:
Back home in State College, the high on Thursday will be just about 80 degrees in the mid-afternoon with a real feel high of 82 per Accuweather. It will dip into the low 60s as the night progresses. Depending on where you live in the state, you can expect highs in the low-80s in the western and central part of Pennsylvania while those closer to Philadelphia will reach the high 80s.