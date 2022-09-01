Good morning Nittany Nation and congratulations, you've made it to the kickoff of the 2022 Penn State football season. The Nittany Lions will kick off their season this evening at 8:00 p.m. in West Lafayette, IN. Let's take a look at the weather forecast as of midnight on Thursday.

Forecast in West Lafayette:

It will be a beautiful Thursday in West Lafayette, reaching a high of 87 in mid-afternoon with a real feel of 93. As kickoff approaches, it will drop into the high 70s with a real feel of 80 at kickoff. No precipitation is expected in West Lafayette tomorrow with a humidity level of 59%. The wind should be minimal with wind gusts at about 2 mph. As the game goes on tomorrow, it will continue to cool off but will remain a pleasant temperature falling just into the low 70s. It will be a fantastic day for football and should be picture-perfect conditions at kickoff with no impact on the game.

Forecast in State College: