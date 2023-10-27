Penn State vs Robert Morris: How to watch & What to expect
The Penn State men's basketball program will prepare for its November 6 season opener on Friday night when they take on the Robert Morris Colonials at the UPMC Events Center in Moon Township. The exhibition charity will mark the unofficial start of the season for the Nittany Lions.
Friday night's matchup still has tickets available, all tickets are $10 and proceeds benefit Coaches vs. Cancer.
Robert Morris went 16-17 in 2022-2023 including a 10-10 record in the Horizon League player under head coach Andrew Toole. Toole is entering his 14th season with the Colonials and owns a 216-210 record all-time.
While this game won't count in the record book, Penn State is notably 2-1 against Robert Morris all time. The two programs have not met in the regular season since 2009 when Penn State won 80-61 behind a 19-point effort from Tim Frazier and a 15-point night from Chris Babb.
Where: UPMC Events Center (Moon Township, PA) - 4,000 Capacity
When: October 27, 2023 - 7:00 p.m.
Video: ESPN+
Stats: Courtesy of Robert Morris
What to expect
The exhibition game on Friday night will provide Penn State with the opportunity to face someone other than themselves in practice. The Nittany Lions backcourt has plenty of talent but how the rotations work out will remain to be seen. Its very likely that Mike Rhoades has a good idea of who his top few guys are but Friday's exhibition could provide him with the opportunity to get another data point in deciding how the rest of the rotation could fall.
Heading into the season, the Nittany Lions' frontcourt remains a question mark and will likely dictate how far the program goes in Rhoades's first season at the helm of the program. A strong start for the frontcourt on Friday could help build positive momentum as the Nittany Lions head into the season.
