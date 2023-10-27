The Penn State men's basketball program will prepare for its November 6 season opener on Friday night when they take on the Robert Morris Colonials at the UPMC Events Center in Moon Township. The exhibition charity will mark the unofficial start of the season for the Nittany Lions.

Friday night's matchup still has tickets available, all tickets are $10 and proceeds benefit Coaches vs. Cancer.

Robert Morris went 16-17 in 2022-2023 including a 10-10 record in the Horizon League player under head coach Andrew Toole. Toole is entering his 14th season with the Colonials and owns a 216-210 record all-time.

While this game won't count in the record book, Penn State is notably 2-1 against Robert Morris all time. The two programs have not met in the regular season since 2009 when Penn State won 80-61 behind a 19-point effort from Tim Frazier and a 15-point night from Chris Babb.