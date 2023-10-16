But where do the Nittany Lions rank ahead of the 2023-2024 season in preparation of Mike Rhoades first season as head coach of the Nittany Lions?

Last season, the Penn State NIttany Lions then under head coach Micah Shrewsberry finished the 2022-2023 season at the No. 36 spot in the Pomeroy rankings, the sixth best Big Ten team to end the season.

It's safe to say that Ken Pom isn't high on the Nittany Lions to enter the season. In the preseason rankings, the Nittany Lions rank 85th in the country, which puts them at the No. 13 spot in the Big Ten. The only Big Ten team below Penn State in the preseason rankings is the Minnesota Golden Gophers, who went 9-22 last season, including 2-17 in conference play.

Some may wonder, where does Mike Rhoades former program, VCU rank? Where are Micah Shrewsberry and Notre Dame?

When it comes to VCU, you don't have to look far beyond the Nittany Lions 85th overall ranking. The Rams are ranked 86th in the country, 26 spots lower than their final ranking of 60 last season.

Micah Shrewsberry and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish are ranked 165th in the country, one of the lowest ranked Power Six programs in the entire country. The Fighting Irish went 11-21 in 2022-2023 including 3-17 in ACC play.

The Nittany Lions will start the Mike Rhoades era on Monday, November 6 against the Delaware State Hornets. Prior to their season opener against the Hornets, the Nittany Lions will also play Robert Morris in a Charity Exhibition Game in Support of Coaches vs Cancer on October 27. That game at UPMC Events Center in Moon Township has tickets still available, here. The deadline to purchase tickets is October 25 at 4:00 p.m.