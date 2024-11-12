Published Nov 12, 2024
Penn State vs. Saint Francis: Preview, how to watch, and more
circle avatar
Austin Mitchell  •  Happy Valley Insider
Staff Writer
Twitter
@Austin_Cree

Coming off a 103-54 win over UMBC last Friday, Penn State hosts in-state foe Saint Francis tonight. The Nittany Lions come into the matchup as 31.5-point favorites.


Tonight's game is the fourth of five road games for the Red Flash to open the season. After 30 and 28-point losses to Dayton and Clemson, the Red Flash picked up a one-point victory over Campbell on Sunday thanks to a Valentino Pinedo free throw with one second remaining in the game.


Penn State's hot start has vaulted them up to 43rd in KenPom's efficiency ratings. They have the 43rd-ranked offense and 48th-ranked defense. Meanwhile, Saint Francis sits at just 345th in KenPom, ranking 352nd in offense and 315th in defense. The Nittany Lions' other opponents currently rank 325th (Binghamton) and 298th (UMBC) in KenPom.

With that being said, here’s everything you need to know about today’s game.

How to Watch: Penn State vs Saint Francis

TV/STREAM: Peacock

WHO: Penn State Nittany Lions vs. St. Francis Red Flash

WHEN: Tuesday at 7:00pm ET

WHERE: Bryce Jordan Center (15,261) -- University Park, Pennsylvania

SPREAD: Penn State -31.5pts || Over/Under at 151.5pts

Series History

This will be the 13th meeting between the two schools, dating back to the 1949-50 season. The Nittany Lions have a 10-2 record against the Red Flash. Last year's matchup resulted in an 83-53 win for Penn State.

RANKINGS COMPARISON

Penn StateRankingSaint Francis

86

2023-24 NET RANKING

352

51

ESPN BPI

339

43

KENPOM

345

57

T-Rank

354

48

Haslam

336

Stat Comparison

Penn StateSTATSaint Francis

105.5

Points Per Game

61.3

52.9%

FG %

42.1%

42.6%

3-PT %

33.9%

72.1%

FT%

72.2%

1.341

Off. Efficiency

0.856

45.5

Rebounds per game

26.0

13.0

Off. Rebounds per game

5.7

32.5

Def. Rebounds per game

20.3

14.0

Steals per game

6.7

7.5

Blocks per game

1.3

19.0

Assists per game

10.0

2.375

Assist / Turnover Ratio

0.638

60.0

Opponent Points per game

79.7

0.763

Defensive Efficiency

1.112

78.7

Tempo

71.7

Projected Starting Lineups

Penn StatePOSITIONSaint Francis

Ace Baldwin

Guard

Ace Talbert

Freddie Dilione V

Guard

Daemar Kelly

Zach Hicks

Forward / Guard

Riley Parker

Puff Johnson

Forward/Guard

Bobby Rosenberger II

Yanic Konan Niederhauser

Center/Forward

Valentino Pinedo

STARTERS AS RECRUITS

--------------------------------------------------------------

