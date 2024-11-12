Penn State vs. Saint Francis: Preview, how to watch, and more

Coming off a 103-54 win over UMBC last Friday, Penn State hosts in-state foe Saint Francis tonight. The Nittany Lions come into the matchup as 31.5-point favorites.





Tonight's game is the fourth of five road games for the Red Flash to open the season. After 30 and 28-point losses to Dayton and Clemson, the Red Flash picked up a one-point victory over Campbell on Sunday thanks to a Valentino Pinedo free throw with one second remaining in the game.





Penn State's hot start has vaulted them up to 43rd in KenPom's efficiency ratings. They have the 43rd-ranked offense and 48th-ranked defense. Meanwhile, Saint Francis sits at just 345th in KenPom, ranking 352nd in offense and 315th in defense. The Nittany Lions' other opponents currently rank 325th (Binghamton) and 298th (UMBC) in KenPom.

With that being said, here’s everything you need to know about today’s game.

