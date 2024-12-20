Penn State vs. SMU: How to watch, betting lines, and more

Game day is creeping closer in Happy Valley as the No. 6 Penn State Nittany Lions (11-2) put finishing touches on their preparation for No. 11 SMU (11-2) ahead of the opening round matchup in the College Football Playoff. James Franklin and company make their playoff debut and will do so in the confines of Beaver Stadium on Saturday afternoon. Happy Valley Insider gets you primed for the matchup with how to watch, betting odds, weather report and more.

Advertisement

WHEN / WHERE / HOW TO WATCH...

When: Saturday, December 20th. 12:00 p.m. ET Where: Beaver Stadium (Capacity 106,572) TV: TNT | Mark Jones (PxP), Roddy Jones (Color), Quint Kessenich (Sideline) Radio: Penn State Sports Network | Steve Jones (PxP), Jack Ham (Analyst), Brian Tripp (Sideline)

SPREAD / BETTING TRENDS...

As of Friday morning, Penn State is an 8.5-point favorite against the Mustangs, and the over/under for the game is set at 53.5 points, via FanDuel Sportsbook.

SMU's 2024 Betting Trends Opponent Spread Over/Under Result Nevada -28 (DNC) 55.5 (OVER) 29-24 SMU Houston Christian -50.5 (COV) 62.5 (OVER) 59-7 SMU BYU -12 (DNC) 56 (UNDER) 18-15 BYU TCU +1 (COV) 59 (OVER) 66-42 SMU Florida State -6 (COV) 46.5 (OVER) 42-16 SMU Louisville +6.5 (COV) 55 (OVER) 34-27 SMU Stanford -16.5 (COV) 52.5 (UNDER) 40-10 SMU Duke -11.5 (DNC) 49 (OVER) 28-27 SMU Pittsburgh -7 (COV) 56 (OVER) 48-25 SMU Boston College -19.5 (DNC) 54 (OVER) 38-28 SMU Virginia -11.5 (COV) 54.5 (UNDER) 33-7 SMU California -13.5 (COV) 57 (UNDER) 38-6 SMU Clemson -2.5 (DNC) 56.5 (OVER) 34-31 CLEMSON

Penn State Betting Trends Opponent Spread Over/Under Result West Virginia -7.5 (COV) 49 (UNDER) 34-12 PSU Bowling Green -34 (DNC) 51 (OVER) 34-27 PSU Kent State -49 (COV) 57.5 (UNDER) 56-0 PSU Illinois -19.5 (DNC) 48 (UNDER) 21-7 PSU UCLA -29.5 (DNC) 47.5 (UNDER) 27-11 PSU USC -3.5 (DNC) 51.5 (OVER) 33-30 PSU Wisconsin -6.5 (COV) 47 (UNDER) 28-13 PSU Ohio State +3.5 (DNC) 47.5 (UNDER) 20-13 OSU Washington -12.5 (COV) 45.5 (UNDER) 35-6 PSU Purdue -28.5 (COV) 50.5 (OVER) 49-10 PSU Minnesota -11.5 (DNC) 45 (OVER) 26-25 PSU Maryland -24.5 (COV) 50.5 (OVER) 44-7 PSU Oregon +3 (DNC) 51.5 (OVER) 45-37 ORE

HEAD COACH COMPARISON...

Penn State - James Franklin (11th year at Penn State; 14th overall) - Career Record: 123-56

- Record at Penn State: 99-41

- Record against SMU: 0-0

- Career Accolades: 2016 Big Ten Coach of the Year, 2016 Big Ten Champion SMU - Rhett Lashlee (3rd year at SMU; 3rd overall) - Career Record: 29-11

- Record at SMU: 29-11

- Record against Penn State: 0-0

-Career Accolades: 2024 ACC Coach of the Year

WEATHER REPORT...

A frigid State College is set to play host to Penn State and SMU tomorrow as temperatures will be in the mid-20s throughout the afternoon with partly cloudy skies and a 0% chance of precipitation heading into tomorrow.

SERIES HISTORY BETWEEN THE TWO PROGRAMS...