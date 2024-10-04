Penn State vs. UCLA: How to watch, betting lines, and more
The Penn State Nittany Lions (4-0) look to move to 5-0 for the fourth consecutive season as the UCLA Bruins (1-3) come to Beaver Stadium on Saturday afternoon. James Franklin and company are coming off a win in their Big Ten opener over Illinois and are massive favorites heading into the conference clash.
Happy Valley Insider gets you primed for the matchup with how to watch, betting odds, weather report and more.
JOIN TODAY AND GET 30 DAYS FREE! | THE LIONS DEN FORUM | PENN STATE FOOTBALL 2025 RECRUITING CLASS | PENN STATE BASKETBALL RECRUITING
WHEN / WHERE / HOW TO WATCH...
When: Saturday, October 5th. 12:00 p.m. ET
Where: Beaver Stadium (106,572)
TV: FOX | Gus Johnson (PxP), Joel Klatt (Analyst), Jenny Taft (Sideline)
Radio: Penn State Sports Network | Steve Jones (PxP), Jack Ham (Analyst), Brian Tripp (Sideline)
SiriusXM: 83/198/SXM App
SPREAD / BETTING TRENDS...
As of Friday morning, Penn State is a 27.5-point favorite (-10000 moneyline) over the Bruins, and the over/under for the game is set at 46.5 points.
|Opponent
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Result
|
Hawaii
|
-13.5 (DNC)
|
52.5 (UNDER)
|
16-13 UCLA
|
Indiana
|
+4 (DNC)
|
46.5 (OVER)
|
42-13 IU
|
LSU
|
+21.5 (COV)
|
56.5 (UNDER)
|
34-14 LSU
|
Oregon
|
+24 (COV)
|
55.5 (UNDER)
|
34-13 ORE
|Opponent
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Result
|
West Virginia
|
-7.5 (COV)
|
49 (UNDER)
|
34-12 PSU
|
Bowling Green
|
-34 (DNC)
|
51 (OVER)
|
34-27 PSU
|
Kent State
|
-49 (COV)
|
57.5 (UNDER)
|
56-0 PSU
|
Illinois
|
-19.5 (DNC)
|
48 (UNDER)
|
21-7 PSU
HEAD COACH COMPARISON...
Penn State - James Franklin (11th year at Penn State; 12th overall)
- Career Record: 116-54
- Record at Penn State: 92-39
- Record against UCLA: 0-0
- Career Accolades: 2016 Big Ten Coach of the Year, 2016 Big Ten Champion
UCLA Bruins - Deshaun Foster (1st year at UCLA; 1st overall)
- Career Record: 1-3
- Record at UCLA: 1-3
- Record against Penn State: 0-1
-Career Accolades: N/A
WEATHER REPORT...
It is expected to be a beautiful day for football in State College tomorrow afternoon, with temperatures being between 64 and 68 degrees throughout the game, sunny and a 0% chance of precipitation.
SERIES HISTORY BETWEEN THE TWO PROGRAMS...
ALL TIME RECORD: UCLA 4-2
It has been 56 years since the Nittany Lions and Bruins met on the gridiron, but the matchup will become much more common with UCLA entering the Big Ten starting this season. All six of the all-time meetings between the two programs came in six consecutive seasons in the 1960s, with UCLA holding a 4-2 advantage during that time. The last meeting was a 21-6 Penn State victory in 1968, which was Joe Paterno's third year as head coach.
--------------------------------------------------------------
• Subscribe to our YouTube Channel
•Talk about it inside The Lions Den Message Board