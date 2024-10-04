PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1XNEU1MUVIRFY0JyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLVc0RTUxRUhEVjQnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
ago football Edit

Penn State vs. UCLA: How to watch, betting lines, and more

Dub Jellison • Happy Valley Insider
Staff Writer
@dubjellison

The Penn State Nittany Lions (4-0) look to move to 5-0 for the fourth consecutive season as the UCLA Bruins (1-3) come to Beaver Stadium on Saturday afternoon. James Franklin and company are coming off a win in their Big Ten opener over Illinois and are massive favorites heading into the conference clash.

Happy Valley Insider gets you primed for the matchup with how to watch, betting odds, weather report and more.

WHEN / WHERE / HOW TO WATCH...

When: Saturday, October 5th. 12:00 p.m. ET

Where: Beaver Stadium (106,572)

TV: FOX | Gus Johnson (PxP), Joel Klatt (Analyst), Jenny Taft (Sideline)

Radio: Penn State Sports Network | Steve Jones (PxP), Jack Ham (Analyst), Brian Tripp (Sideline)

SiriusXM: 83/198/SXM App

SPREAD / BETTING TRENDS...

As of Friday morning, Penn State is a 27.5-point favorite (-10000 moneyline) over the Bruins, and the over/under for the game is set at 46.5 points.

UCLA Betting Trends
Opponent Spread Over/Under Result

Hawaii

-13.5 (DNC)

52.5 (UNDER)

16-13 UCLA

Indiana

+4 (DNC)

46.5 (OVER)

42-13 IU

LSU

+21.5 (COV)

56.5 (UNDER)

34-14 LSU

Oregon

+24 (COV)

55.5 (UNDER)

34-13 ORE
Penn State Betting Trends
Opponent Spread Over/Under Result

West Virginia

-7.5 (COV)

49 (UNDER)

34-12 PSU

Bowling Green

-34 (DNC)

51 (OVER)

34-27 PSU

Kent State

-49 (COV)

57.5 (UNDER)

56-0 PSU

Illinois

-19.5 (DNC)

48 (UNDER)

21-7 PSU

HEAD COACH COMPARISON...

Penn State - James Franklin (11th year at Penn State; 12th overall)

- Career Record: 116-54
- Record at Penn State: 92-39
- Record against UCLA: 0-0
- Career Accolades: 2016 Big Ten Coach of the Year, 2016 Big Ten Champion

UCLA Bruins - Deshaun Foster (1st year at UCLA; 1st overall)

- Career Record: 1-3
- Record at UCLA: 1-3
- Record against Penn State: 0-1
-Career Accolades: N/A

WEATHER REPORT...

It is expected to be a beautiful day for football in State College tomorrow afternoon, with temperatures being between 64 and 68 degrees throughout the game, sunny and a 0% chance of precipitation.

SERIES HISTORY BETWEEN THE TWO PROGRAMS...

ALL TIME RECORD: UCLA 4-2

It has been 56 years since the Nittany Lions and Bruins met on the gridiron, but the matchup will become much more common with UCLA entering the Big Ten starting this season. All six of the all-time meetings between the two programs came in six consecutive seasons in the 1960s, with UCLA holding a 4-2 advantage during that time. The last meeting was a 21-6 Penn State victory in 1968, which was Joe Paterno's third year as head coach.

--------------------------------------------------------------

