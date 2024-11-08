Penn State vs UMBC: Preview, how to watch, and more

Game two of Penn State men’s 2024-25 basketball season tips off tonight as the Nittany Lions host the Retrievers of UMBC in the Bryce Jordan Center.

Both teams enter the matchup at 1-0, with the Nittany Lions dismantling Binghamton 108-66 and the Retrievers taking care of division II Penn State York 95-66.

Penn State is looking to improve on their 16-17 record from a year ago. New transfer portal additions Freddie Dilione V and Yanic Konan Niederhauser made impactful contributions in their first game with the Nittany Lions, while preseason All-Conference guard Ace Baldwin looked better than ever. Games such as this one against UMBC will be important for getting the new additions to gel with last year’s squad.

On the other end of the court, UMBC is hoping to get back on track this season. They finished with an 11-21 record last year, going 0-2 against power five opponents. This comes just a few years after their historic upset of the University of Virginia, in which they became the first 16 seed to ever advance to the round of 32 in the NCAA tournament.