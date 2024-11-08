Penn State vs. Washington: How to watch, betting lines, and more

The Penn State Nittany Lions (7-1) looks to rebound from its first loss of the season, with a White Out game in Beaver Stadium as the avenue to do so. The Washington Huskies (5-4) come to Happy Valley for a primetime showdown with the Nittany Lions.
Happy Valley Insider gets you primed for the matchup with how to watch, betting odds, weather report and more.
WHEN / WHERE / HOW TO WATCH...
When: Saturday, November 9th. 8:00 p.m. ET
Where: University Park, (Capacity 106,572)
TV: Peacock | Paul Burmeister (PxP), Colt McCoy (Color)
Radio: Penn State Sports Network | Steve Jones (PxP), Jack Ham (Analyst), Brian Tripp (Sideline)
SPREAD / BETTING TRENDS...
As of Friday morning, Penn State is a 12.5-point favorite (-550 moneyline) against the Buckeyes, and the over/under for the game is set at 45.5 points, via FanDuel Sportsbook.
HEAD COACH COMPARISON...
Penn State - James Franklin (11th year at Penn State; 12th overall)
- Career Record: 119-55
- Record at Penn State: 95-40
- Record against Washington: 1-0
- Career Accolades: 2016 Big Ten Coach of the Year, 2016 Big Ten Champion
Washington Huskies - Jedd Fisch (1st year at Washington; 4th overall)
- Career Record: 22-26
- Record at Washington: 5-4
- Record against Penn State: 0-0
-Career Accolades: None
WEATHER REPORT...
It is set to be a cool night in State College with temperatures around 43 degrees by the 8:00 p.m. kickoff time. That will drop to around 39 degrees by the end of the game, while having just a 1% chance of precipitation.
SERIES HISTORY BETWEEN THE TWO PROGRAMS...
ALL TIME RECORD: Penn State 3-0
Penn State has dominated a brief history between the two programs, winning all three meetings prior to Saturday, in three different states. The series began in 1921 (Washington), before the teams played in 1983 (Hawaii) and 2017 (Arizona). James Franklin led the Nittany Lions to a Fiesta Bowl victory over the Huskies in the most recent matchup.
