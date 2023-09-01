Penn State's season opener against West Virginia is just over 24 hours away. Here's how you can watch and listen to the Nittany Lions' season opener, plus the latest betting lines, weather, and more.

When, Where, How to Watch:

When: Satuday, September 2, 7:30 p.m. CT (8:00 p.m. ET) Where: Beaver Stadium (106,572) TV: Televised nationally on NBC. On the call will be NBC's Big Ten Saturday night team of Noah Engle (play-by-play), Todd Blackledge (color), and Kathryn Tappen (sideline). Radio: Penn State Sports Network | Steve Jones, Jack Ham SiriusXM: 85 (Penn State) or 204 (West Virginia); SXM app



Coaching matchup

Penn State - James Franklin (10th year at Penn State; 13th overall) - Career Record: 102-51

- Record at Penn State: 78-36

- Record against West Virginia: 0-0

- Career Accolades: 2016 Big Ten Coach of the Year, 2016 Big Ten Champion West Virginia - Neal Brown (5th year at West Virginia; 9th overall) - Career Record: 57-41

- Record at West Virginia: 22-25

- Career Accolades: 2017 Sun Belt Coach of the Year; Co-Sun Belt champions in 2017

Series History:

This will be the 60th matchup all-time between Penn State and West Virginia but the first time since 1992. The Nittany Lions have dominated the series all time with a 48-9-2 record against the Mountaineers, including a 25-game win streak from 1959 through 1983. In their last meeting on October 24, 1992, the Nittany Lions defeated West Virginia 40-26. In that game, Kerry Collins was 15-for-30, throwing for 249 yards and two touchdowns, while Richie Anderson rushed for 134 yards and a trio of touchdowns.

Latest betting lines:

Penn State is a near-three touchdown favorite over West Virginia as of Friday afternoon, with the over/under currently sitting at 49.

Betting Trends:

- Penn State was 9-3-1 against the spread last season, including 3-2-1 as a home favorite. When favored by more than 14 points, the Nittany Lions were 2-3 against the spread. - West Virginia was 6-6 against the spread in 2022, including 2-3 as an away underdog. The Mountaineers were never more than an 8.5-point underdog in 2022.

Weather

According to Accuweather, there will be a high of 82 on Saturday in Happy Valley around 4:00 p.m. When parking lots open at 8:00 a.m., it will be a chilly morning at 56 but will quickly heat up into the high 60s by 10 a.m. As the day heads into the evening, temps will drop into the mid and low 70s. At kickoff, it's expected to be about 78, with some slight wind. No precipitation is expected on Saturday.

PENN STATE GAME DAY TIMELINE