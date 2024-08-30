in other news
The Penn State Nittany Lions open up the 2024 season with a rivalry matchup against West Virginia Mountaineers on Saturday afternoon in Morgantown. James Franklin and company look to continue their success over the Mountaineers and start of the year on the right foot.
Here's how to watch and listen to Saturday's game, as well as the latest on the betting trends and weather forecasts.
When, Where, How to Watch:
When: Saturday, August 31st. 12:00 p.m. ET
Where: Milan Puskar Stadium (60,000)
TV: FOX | Gus Johnson (PxP), Joel Klatt (Analyst), Sideline: Jenny Taft
Radio: Penn State Sports Network | Steve Jones (PxP), Jack Ham (Analyst), Brian Tripp (Sideline)
SiriusXM: 83/198/SXM App
Coaching matchup:
Penn State - James Franklin (11th year at Penn State; 12th overall)
- Career Record: 112-54
- Record at Penn State: 88-39
- Record against West Virginia: 1-0
- Career Accolades: 2016 Big Ten Coach of the Year, 2016 Big Ten Champion
West Virginia Mountaineers - Neal Brown (6th year at West Virginia; 10th overall)
- Career Record: 66-45
- Record at West Virginia: 31-29
- Record against Penn State: 0-1
-Career Accolades: 2017 Sun Belt Coach of the Year (Troy)
Series History: Penn State leads 49-9-2
Penn State holds a 49-9-2 advantage over West Virginia in the all-time series of the rivalry, including winning each of the last five matchups. The two programs have played just once since 1992, but the Nittany Lions' last defeat to West Virginia came back in 1988.
During last year's season-opener and most recent meeting, Penn State won 38-15 after being led by Drew Allar's 325-yard and three touchdown performance in Beaver Stadium.
Latest betting lines/trends
Penn State is an 8.5 point (-300) favorite on Yahoo Sportsbook as of Thursday morning. The over/under for the game is set at 51.5.
Weather
Saturday has the potential to have Mother Nature affect the game, as it is currently expected to be 87 degrees with scattered thunderstorms and an 80% chance of precipitation. Those rainy conditions could also extend to the end of the game.
