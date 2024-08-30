Advertisement

in other news

HV TV: West Virginia coaches, players discuss Penn State

HV TV: West Virginia coaches, players discuss Penn State

Members of the West Virginia coaching staff and roster discuss Penn State.

 • Dylan Callaghan-Croley
Unofficial 2024 Penn State Football Scholarship Chart

Unofficial 2024 Penn State Football Scholarship Chart

What does the Penn State football scholarship chart look like heading into next season?

 • Richie O'Leary
By The Numbers: West Virginia Mountaineers Football

By The Numbers: West Virginia Mountaineers Football

Happy Valley Insider takes a look at West Virginia by the numbers ahead of Saturday's matchup.

 • Dub Jellison
HV TV: Penn State Football players preview West Virginia game

HV TV: Penn State Football players preview West Virginia game

Several Penn State Football players met with the media this week to preview the West Virginia game.

 • Richie O'Leary
PSU POD: Predicting Penn State Football's 2024 season & Stat Leaders

PSU POD: Predicting Penn State Football's 2024 season & Stat Leaders

The PSU 365 Pod offers their predictions on the 2024 Penn State Football season + predict the stat leaders.

 • Richie O'Leary

in other news

HV TV: West Virginia coaches, players discuss Penn State

HV TV: West Virginia coaches, players discuss Penn State

Members of the West Virginia coaching staff and roster discuss Penn State.

 • Dylan Callaghan-Croley
Unofficial 2024 Penn State Football Scholarship Chart

Unofficial 2024 Penn State Football Scholarship Chart

What does the Penn State football scholarship chart look like heading into next season?

 • Richie O'Leary
By The Numbers: West Virginia Mountaineers Football

By The Numbers: West Virginia Mountaineers Football

Happy Valley Insider takes a look at West Virginia by the numbers ahead of Saturday's matchup.

 • Dub Jellison
Published Aug 30, 2024
Penn State vs. West Virginia: How to watch, betting lines, and more
Default Avatar
Dub Jellison  •  Happy Valley Insider
Staff Writer
Twitter
@dubjellison

The Penn State Nittany Lions open up the 2024 season with a rivalry matchup against West Virginia Mountaineers on Saturday afternoon in Morgantown. James Franklin and company look to continue their success over the Mountaineers and start of the year on the right foot.

Here's how to watch and listen to Saturday's game, as well as the latest on the betting trends and weather forecasts.

NOT A RIVALS SUBSCRIBER? JOIN TODAY AND GET 30 DAYS FREE!

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

When, Where, How to Watch:

When: Saturday, August 31st. 12:00 p.m. ET

Where: Milan Puskar Stadium (60,000)

TV: FOX | Gus Johnson (PxP), Joel Klatt (Analyst), Sideline: Jenny Taft

Radio: Penn State Sports Network | Steve Jones (PxP), Jack Ham (Analyst), Brian Tripp (Sideline)

SiriusXM: 83/198/SXM App

Coaching matchup:

Penn State - James Franklin (11th year at Penn State; 12th overall)

- Career Record: 112-54
- Record at Penn State: 88-39
- Record against West Virginia: 1-0
- Career Accolades: 2016 Big Ten Coach of the Year, 2016 Big Ten Champion

West Virginia Mountaineers - Neal Brown (6th year at West Virginia; 10th overall)

- Career Record: 66-45
- Record at West Virginia: 31-29
- Record against Penn State: 0-1
-Career Accolades: 2017 Sun Belt Coach of the Year (Troy)

Series History: Penn State leads 49-9-2

Penn State holds a 49-9-2 advantage over West Virginia in the all-time series of the rivalry, including winning each of the last five matchups. The two programs have played just once since 1992, but the Nittany Lions' last defeat to West Virginia came back in 1988.

During last year's season-opener and most recent meeting, Penn State won 38-15 after being led by Drew Allar's 325-yard and three touchdown performance in Beaver Stadium.

Latest betting lines/trends

Penn State is an 8.5 point (-300) favorite on Yahoo Sportsbook as of Thursday morning. The over/under for the game is set at 51.5.

Weather

Saturday has the potential to have Mother Nature affect the game, as it is currently expected to be 87 degrees with scattered thunderstorms and an 80% chance of precipitation. Those rainy conditions could also extend to the end of the game.

--------------------------------------------------------------

Follow us on Twitter!

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel

Talk about it inside The Lions Den Message Board

Talk about it inside the FREE Penn State Message Board