The Penn State Nittany Lions cruised to victory on Saturday aftrenoon in Morgantown, defeating the Big 12's West Virginia Mountaineers for the second straight season.

It was an impressive performance from both Penn State's offense and defense in the win but a handful of Nittany Lions were particullary impressive in the win. Below, Happy Valley Insider hands out player of the game honors for members of Penn State's offense, defense, and special teams.

OFFENSE: WR Harrison Wallace III

It was a special day for Harrison Wallace III as he showed that he's truly Penn State's No. 1 wide receiver. The Alabama native had a huge day with five receptions for 117 yards and two touchdowns. HIs second score of the day being particularly impressive as he made a difficult catch along the edge of the endzone, making sure to drag his as he fell to the ground with the ball and a Mountaineers defensive back. It wasn't an overly impressive day form the rest of the wide receiver, only Omari Evans receiving a target in the game, still leaving plenty of questions regarding the unit heading into week two but there is no question that Wallace is the Nittany Lions No. 1 wide receiver going forward.





DEFENSE: S Jaylen Reed

From the get go on Saturday, safety Jaylen Reed was flying all around the field putting together a career day of his own. The senior safety recorded nine tackles including one tackle for loss. He also had two pass breaks up and a fumble recovery in the win. The Detroit, Michigan native showed tremendous instincts throughout the day and was not only strong in coverage but was very good against the run and at the line of scrimmage. Also having an impressive day in the secondary was his position mate, KJ Winston. The Maryland native showed why on Saturday he's considered one of the best in the country, totaling 12 tackles including seven solo tackles. He also had one forced fumble.



SPECIAL TEAMS: P Riley Thompson